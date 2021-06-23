Git v2.33.0
New contributors whose contributions weren't in v2.32.0 are as follows. Welcome to the Git development community! Anders Höckersten, Andrew Berry, Andy AO, Beshr Kayali, dorgon.chang, edef, Fabian Stelzer, Fabian Wermelinger, Gregory Anders, Greg Pflaum, Hu Jialun, Jason Hatton, Julian Verdurmen, Matthew Hughes, Michael Schindler, Reuven Y, Stephen Manz, Tao Klerks, and Teng Long. Returning contributors who helped this release are as follows. Thanks for your continued support. Ævar Arnfjörð Bjarmason, Alexander Shopov, Alex Henrie, Anders Kaseorg, Andrei Rybak, Andrzej Hunt, Atharva Raykar, Bagas Sanjaya, brian m. carlson, Carlo Marcelo Arenas Belón, Christian Couder, Christopher Diaz Riveros, Daniel Santos, Dennis Ameling, Denton Liu, Derrick Stolee, Đoàn Trần Công Danh, Elijah Newren, Emily Shaffer, Emir Sarı, Eric Sunshine, Eric Wong, Fangyi Zhou, Felipe Contreras, Han-Wen Nienhuys, Jean-Noël Avila, Jeff King, Jiang Xin, Johannes Schindelin, Jonathan Nieder, Jonathan Tan, Jordi Mas, Josh Steadmon, Junio C Hamano, Kaartic Sivaraam, Martin Ågren, Matheus Tavares, Matthew Rogers, Matthias Aßhauer, Nicolas Pitre, Patrick Steinhardt, Peter Krefting, Philippe Blain, Ralf Thielow, René Scharfe, Sergey Organov, Shourya Shukla, Taylor Blau, Thomas Bétous, Thomas Braun, Trần Ngọc Quân, Wolfgang Müller, Yi-Jyun Pan, ZheNing Hu, and 依云. [*] We are counting not just the authorship contribution but issue reporting, mentoring, helping and reviewing that are recorded in the commit trailers.
Also: Git 2.33 Released With New "merge-ort" Merging For 500~9000x Speed-Up
Go 1.17 is released
Today the Go team is thrilled to release Go 1.17, which you can get by visiting the download page. This release brings additional improvements to the compiler, namely a new way of passing function arguments and results. This change has shown about a 5% performance improvement in Go programs and reduction in binary sizes of around 2% for amd64 platforms. Support for more platforms will come in future releases. Go 1.17 also adds support for the 64-bit ARM architecture on Windows, letting gophers run Go natively on more devices. We’ve also introduced pruned module graphs in this release. Modules that specify go 1.17 or higher in their go.mod file will have their module graphs include only the immediate dependencies of other Go 1.17 modules, not their full transitive dependencies. This should help avoid the need to download or read go.mod files for otherwise irrelevant dependencies—saving time in everyday development. Also: Go 1.17 is released
PostgreSQL Database: pgAdmin 4 version 5.6 and More
Audiocasts/Shows: PhotoGIMP, Destination Linux, and More
