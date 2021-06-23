Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of August 2021 07:21:59 AM

The Linux cron system is a time-tested and proven technology. However, it's not always the right tool for system automation. There are a few other open source projects out there that can be used either in conjunction with cron or instead of cron.

Computers and technology are meant to make lives better and work easier. Linux provides its users with lots of helpful features to ensure important operating system tasks get done. Take a look at what's available, and start using these features for your own tasks.