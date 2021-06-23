Best 11 Open-source Free Wiki Engines for teams and enterprise in 2021
Everyone knows Wikipedia, the universal multi-language human-friendly encyclopedia that edited by its users. Wikipedia is built on an open-source top of MediaWiki by a dedicated team of developers.
MediaWiki becomes the first popular Wiki engine, which opened the way to dozens of Wiki engines for multipurpose and specific use.
Companies and teams can use self-hosted Wiki as a collaborative, organized writing platform to document instructions, team activities, software documentation and more.
Here, in this article we collected the best popular open-source, free Libre self-hosted Wiki engines software, as a guide for anyone who wants to create their wiki on their private servers.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 661 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
14 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
21 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
1 day 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago