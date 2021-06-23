11 Best Free and Open Source Replacements for du
du (abbreviated from disk usage) is a standard program used to estimate file space usage—space used under a particular directory or files on a file system.
du is part of coreutils, a package of software containing implementations for many of the basic tools, such as cat, ls, and rm, which are used on Unix-like operating systems.
If you execute du without any options it will output the sizes of all files starting in your current directory and all subdirectories of your current directory.
There’s lots of budding developers who have developed software to improve on du in a number of regards. The tools featured here are all command line tools or ncurses interface.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 664 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
14 hours 51 min ago
14 hours 55 min ago
14 hours 58 min ago
21 hours 41 min ago
22 hours 30 min ago
1 day 43 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago