Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of August 2021 11:26:46 AM

Filed under

du (abbreviated from disk usage) is a standard program used to estimate file space usage—space used under a particular directory or files on a file system.

du is part of coreutils, a package of software containing implementations for many of the basic tools, such as cat, ls, and rm, which are used on Unix-like operating systems.

If you execute du without any options it will output the sizes of all files starting in your current directory and all subdirectories of your current directory.

There’s lots of budding developers who have developed software to improve on du in a number of regards. The tools featured here are all command line tools or ncurses interface.