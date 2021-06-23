AMD RDNA2 Vulkan: RADV vs. RADV+NGGC vs. AMDVLK vs. PRO Driver Benchmarks
Following last week's Radeon RX 6600 XT launch, here are benchmarks of the Radeon RX 6600 XT / RX 6700 XT / RX 6800 XT graphics cards across all of the Vulkan driver options available to Linux users.
There was the recent RADV vs. PRO Vulkan driver benchmarks, but that's not all of the options, so here is a more comprehensive look at the performance of the different AMD Radeon Vulkan driver options currently available...
