Manjaro 21.1 “Pahvo” Released with Linux Kernel 5.13, GNOME 40, and Improved Installer Manjaro 21.1 “Pahvo” comes almost five months after Manjaro 21.0 “Ornara” and it’s the first release of the Arch Linux-based distribution to ship with the latest and greatest GNOME 40 desktop environment that features a redesigned Activities Overview, as well as numerous other visual changes. The Manjaro 21.0 “Ornara” release shipped only with support for GNOME 40 apps, but now users of the GNOME edition can finally enjoy a full-featured GNOME 40 desktop. And, for those who don’t like the new Activities Overview design, there’s the good old vertical desktop layout too.

AMD RDNA2 Vulkan: RADV vs. RADV+NGGC vs. AMDVLK vs. PRO Driver Benchmarks Following last week's Radeon RX 6600 XT launch, here are benchmarks of the Radeon RX 6600 XT / RX 6700 XT / RX 6800 XT graphics cards across all of the Vulkan driver options available to Linux users. There was the recent RADV vs. PRO Vulkan driver benchmarks, but that's not all of the options, so here is a more comprehensive look at the performance of the different AMD Radeon Vulkan driver options currently available...