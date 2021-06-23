Language Selection

Games: Hedon, Death Trash, Prodeus, Proton GE, Iron Gate, The Fertile Crescent

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of August 2021 04:45:04 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Meet 2 ESSENTIAL Linux Gaming Apps - Invidious

    Meet an awesome Linux gaming tool for monitoring system performance, benchmarking, even making beautiful charts! And another tool to configure it all without going to the command line.

  • FPS adventure Hedon 2 arrives as a free update on August 30 | GamingOnLinux

    Another that was announced during Realms Deep 2021 is that Hedon is getting a sequel, although it will be released as a free update for all existing players. Hedon is retro-style FPS/adventure game running on the GZDoom Engine. Enter an eerie crystalpunk underground world and join the Iron Division Orcs in their desperate effort to stop an imminent demonic invasion.

    [...]

    We do also know it will upgrade to GZDoom 4.6.0 which will break saved games so current owners might want to finish their game or make a backup before the release on August 30.

  • Death Trash is doing well and has made back its development costs | GamingOnLinux

    Developer Stephan Hövelbrinks of Crafting Legends recently gave an update on how Death Trash is doing, after it entered Early Access on August 5.

    The what: Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore a handcrafted world.

  • Prodeus is set to get co-op support and shows off the character art | GamingOnLinux

    Prodeus is a crowdfunded retro-inspired first-person shooter currently in Early Access and it's set to get a huge upgrade soon with online co-op support.

    Not heard of it before? The developers describe it as a "first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. It reaches the quality you expect from a AAA experience while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware".

  • Proton GE sees another new release pulling in lots of fixes | GamingOnLinux

    If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. Proton GE is not affiliated with Valve/Steam, it also has less quality assurance versus the official Proton but often ends up with special game-specific fixes quicker.

    Proton-6.15-GE-1 and shortly after Proton-6.15-GE-2 with a few extra fixes are live now. A fair bit of it is pulling in fixes from the official upstream Proton like the cloud save fixes, multiple font fixes, Project Cars III window focus fixes and Tokyo Xanadu Xe+ ASF fixes. There's also a workaround for FFXIV having a broken login button, there's a FFXIV frame timing configuration for DXVK to resolve some stuttering, a fix for some Unity games that had broken Microsoft's Media Foundation Platform in 6.14, a patch to help Riftbreaker and other game-specific fixes.

  • Iron Gate explain the new Valheim blocking and staggering mechanics in Hearth & Home | GamingOnLinux

    In another video about the upcoming Hearth & Home update for the co-op survival game Valheim, developers Iron Gate did a short explainer video about some new mechanics.

    [...]

    One thing not stated is any changes to parrying and there's still no firm release date yet for the update release.

  • Bronze Age RTS game The Fertile Crescent adds Wonder building and victory option | GamingOnLinux

    Like a retro-pixel Age of Empires, the RTS game The Fertile Crescent continues getting bigger with two recent updates expanding on what you can do in the game. Set in the Bronze Age Near East, The Fertile Crescent is surprisingly good for a free game with single-player and online multi-player available.

    The first is a new Wonder building that enables the Wonder victory mode. It's a big building, one that needs to be built up in multiple stages giving opponents a chance to still beat you. This mode is not forced though and can be disabled. Each time an opponent hits a new stage the game will tell you.

Manjaro 21.1 “Pahvo” Released with Linux Kernel 5.13, GNOME 40, and Improved Installer

Manjaro 21.1 “Pahvo” comes almost five months after Manjaro 21.0 “Ornara” and it’s the first release of the Arch Linux-based distribution to ship with the latest and greatest GNOME 40 desktop environment that features a redesigned Activities Overview, as well as numerous other visual changes. The Manjaro 21.0 “Ornara” release shipped only with support for GNOME 40 apps, but now users of the GNOME edition can finally enjoy a full-featured GNOME 40 desktop. And, for those who don’t like the new Activities Overview design, there’s the good old vertical desktop layout too. Read more

AMD RDNA2 Vulkan: RADV vs. RADV+NGGC vs. AMDVLK vs. PRO Driver Benchmarks

Following last week's Radeon RX 6600 XT launch, here are benchmarks of the Radeon RX 6600 XT / RX 6700 XT / RX 6800 XT graphics cards across all of the Vulkan driver options available to Linux users. There was the recent RADV vs. PRO Vulkan driver benchmarks, but that's not all of the options, so here is a more comprehensive look at the performance of the different AMD Radeon Vulkan driver options currently available... Read more

Qualcomm’s latest drone platform features 5G and seven cameras

The “Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform” runs Linux on Qualcomm’s octa-core, 15-TOPS QRB5165 and offers 7x up to 8K30 cameras for 350° obstacle avoidance plus WiFi 6 and 5G for autonomous beyond line-of-sight operation. Qualcomm Technologies announced its third-generation reference drone platform and the first to support cellular communications. The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform runs Ubuntu and ROS2 on the Qualcomm QRB5165, a robotics oriented variant of the Snapdragon 865, which also appeared on its 96Boards-compatible Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform for terrestrial robots. Qualcomm also offers a similar QCS8250 SoC aimed at IoT. Read more

Raspberry Pi 4 gets IEEE1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) with Real-Time HAT

InnoRoute Real-Time HAT adds IEEE1588 Precision Time Protocol (PTP) to Raspberry Pi 4/3 via a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and three Gigabit Ethernet ports. The Precision Time Protocol (PTP) is used to very accurately synchronize clocks throughout a computer network to enable measurement and control systems. It is often found in embedded microcontrollers or processors from Texas Instruments, STMicro, and more recently, in Intel Elkhart Lake & Tiger Lake H processors. It can notably be used for Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) and Audio Video Bridging (AVB). Read more

