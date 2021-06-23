Games: Hedon, Death Trash, Prodeus, Proton GE, Iron Gate, The Fertile Crescent
FPS adventure Hedon 2 arrives as a free update on August 30 | GamingOnLinux
Another that was announced during Realms Deep 2021 is that Hedon is getting a sequel, although it will be released as a free update for all existing players. Hedon is retro-style FPS/adventure game running on the GZDoom Engine. Enter an eerie crystalpunk underground world and join the Iron Division Orcs in their desperate effort to stop an imminent demonic invasion.
[...]
We do also know it will upgrade to GZDoom 4.6.0 which will break saved games so current owners might want to finish their game or make a backup before the release on August 30.
Death Trash is doing well and has made back its development costs | GamingOnLinux
Developer Stephan Hövelbrinks of Crafting Legends recently gave an update on how Death Trash is doing, after it entered Early Access on August 5.
The what: Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore a handcrafted world.
Prodeus is set to get co-op support and shows off the character art | GamingOnLinux
Prodeus is a crowdfunded retro-inspired first-person shooter currently in Early Access and it's set to get a huge upgrade soon with online co-op support.
Not heard of it before? The developers describe it as a "first person shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques. It reaches the quality you expect from a AAA experience while adhering to some of the aesthetic technical limits of older hardware".
Proton GE sees another new release pulling in lots of fixes | GamingOnLinux
If you're not clear on what Proton and Steam Play are, be sure to check out our constantly updated dedicated page. It's a special compatibility layer for running Windows games and apps from Steam on Linux. Proton GE is not affiliated with Valve/Steam, it also has less quality assurance versus the official Proton but often ends up with special game-specific fixes quicker.
Proton-6.15-GE-1 and shortly after Proton-6.15-GE-2 with a few extra fixes are live now. A fair bit of it is pulling in fixes from the official upstream Proton like the cloud save fixes, multiple font fixes, Project Cars III window focus fixes and Tokyo Xanadu Xe+ ASF fixes. There's also a workaround for FFXIV having a broken login button, there's a FFXIV frame timing configuration for DXVK to resolve some stuttering, a fix for some Unity games that had broken Microsoft's Media Foundation Platform in 6.14, a patch to help Riftbreaker and other game-specific fixes.
Iron Gate explain the new Valheim blocking and staggering mechanics in Hearth & Home | GamingOnLinux
In another video about the upcoming Hearth & Home update for the co-op survival game Valheim, developers Iron Gate did a short explainer video about some new mechanics.
[...]
One thing not stated is any changes to parrying and there's still no firm release date yet for the update release.
Bronze Age RTS game The Fertile Crescent adds Wonder building and victory option | GamingOnLinux
Like a retro-pixel Age of Empires, the RTS game The Fertile Crescent continues getting bigger with two recent updates expanding on what you can do in the game. Set in the Bronze Age Near East, The Fertile Crescent is surprisingly good for a free game with single-player and online multi-player available.
The first is a new Wonder building that enables the Wonder victory mode. It's a big building, one that needs to be built up in multiple stages giving opponents a chance to still beat you. This mode is not forced though and can be disabled. Each time an opponent hits a new stage the game will tell you.
