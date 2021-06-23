Following last week's Radeon RX 6600 XT launch, here are benchmarks of the Radeon RX 6600 XT / RX 6700 XT / RX 6800 XT graphics cards across all of the Vulkan driver options available to Linux users. There was the recent RADV vs. PRO Vulkan driver benchmarks, but that's not all of the options, so here is a more comprehensive look at the performance of the different AMD Radeon Vulkan driver options currently available...

Manjaro 21.1 “Pahvo” comes almost five months after Manjaro 21.0 “Ornara” and it’s the first release of the Arch Linux-based distribution to ship with the latest and greatest GNOME 40 desktop environment that features a redesigned Activities Overview, as well as numerous other visual changes. The Manjaro 21.0 “Ornara” release shipped only with support for GNOME 40 apps, but now users of the GNOME edition can finally enjoy a full-featured GNOME 40 desktop. And, for those who don’t like the new Activities Overview design, there’s the good old vertical desktop layout too.

Qualcomm’s latest drone platform features 5G and seven cameras The “Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform” runs Linux on Qualcomm’s octa-core, 15-TOPS QRB5165 and offers 7x up to 8K30 cameras for 350° obstacle avoidance plus WiFi 6 and 5G for autonomous beyond line-of-sight operation. Qualcomm Technologies announced its third-generation reference drone platform and the first to support cellular communications. The Qualcomm Flight RB5 5G Platform runs Ubuntu and ROS2 on the Qualcomm QRB5165, a robotics oriented variant of the Snapdragon 865, which also appeared on its 96Boards-compatible Qualcomm Robotics RB5 Platform for terrestrial robots. Qualcomm also offers a similar QCS8250 SoC aimed at IoT.