Submitted by Marius Nestor on Tuesday 17th of August 2021 04:52:48 PM

Based on the long-term supported Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) operating system series, Zorin OS 16 is here with revamped visuals and a brand-new Windows 11-like desktop layout (available only on the Pro edition) to further help those who want to transition from the Microsoft Windows operating system to a Linux-based one.

I said it before and I’ll say it again, Zorin OS is one of the easiest to use and most enjoyable Linux distributions for newcomers. It’s main goal as a Linux-based OS is to become the number one Windows alternative for Linux newcomers, and the new release enforces that goal.