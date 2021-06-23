Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

today's howtos

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 17th of August 2021 05:28:52 PM Filed under
HowTos
  • How To Install Nethogs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nethogs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, methods is a small ‘net top’ tool. Instead of breaking the traffic down per protocol or per subnet, as most tools do, it groups bandwidth by process. It is feature-rich, supports both IPv4 and IPv6, and in my opinion is the best utility when you want to identify programs that are consuming all your bandwidth on your Linux machine.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nethogs monitoring network traffic on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • How password hashing works on Linux | Network World

    You may know that passwords are hashed on Linux systems, and the hashes are stored in the restricted access /etc/shadow file. But did you know that you can also determine the hash method that was used and report the number of days since a password was last changed from this file as well?

  • How To Install Snap on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Snaps are containerized software packages that are simple to create and install. They auto-update and are safe to run. And because they bundle their dependencies, they work on all major Linux systems without modification. The system is designed to work for the internet of things, cloud and desktop computing.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Snapd on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.

  • How to Download JavaScript Libraries/Packages with NPM

    Libraries contain pre-written code which a developer can integrate with their own code to perform different actions which would otherwise require them to write extensive, complex code.

    Packages can contain libraries, sub-packages, and other files. In some languages, libraries and packages are the same things.

  • How to Install Docker on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux

    Docker is a hugely popular containerization platform tool that allows users to develop, test and deploy applications in a smooth and efficient manner inside containers. A container is a lightweight and portable unit that runs in complete isolation from the underlying operating system. It packages the application’s source code, alongside its libraries, dependencies, and configuration.

    Containers make it possible for developers to deploy applications consistently across multiple environments with the same consistency, and this is one of the reasons why the modern-day developer cannot choose to ignore Docker and other containerization platforms.

  • How to Install MantisBT on Ubuntu

    In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install MantisBT (FOOS bug tracker) on an Ubuntu server.

  • How to Install Nextcloud on Rocky Linux

    Nextcloud is free and open-source software that allows you to create file hosting services like Dropbox, Google Drive, or Mega.nz. It's created by the original owncloud developer Frank Karlitschek. In 2016, he forks the Owncloud project and creates a new project with the name "Nextcloud".

    By this time, the Nextcloud project growing rapidly and become more than file hosting software. With the support of a lot of plugins, Nextcloud becomes such a Collaboration software. You can install plugins for project management, video conferencing, collaborative editing, note-taking, email client, etc.

    In this guide, you will learn how to install Nextcloud on the Rocky Linux 8.4. You will be installing Nextcloud under the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache2/httpd, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP).

  • How to Install PHP 8 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable

    PHP is one of the most popular and widely used server-side programming languages to date on the market. According to PHP website statistics, in 2021, it is used by 79.1% of all known websites according to W3Tech, with version 7.0 series making up the bulk with 65.6% market share. Many popular CMS and frameworks such as WordPress, Magento, and Laravel development involve most PHP frameworks.

    The latest PHP release to date is the 8 series. PHP 8 is a significant update of the PHP language. It contains many new features and optimizations, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operator, JIT, improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.

    In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest repository by the Debian maintainer Ondřej Surý and install PHP 8.0 and install future versions such as the incoming PHP 8.1.

  • How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Debian 11

    VirtualBox Guest Additions is a set of drivers and applications to improve the performance of the guest operating system on the VirtualBox. It provides functionalities such as a shared clipboard, Drag & Drop, enables 3D acceleration support, and more.

    In this tutorial, we learn how to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Debian 11 guests.

  • How to Setup ZFS Quotas and Reservations

    ZFS Quota and Reservation are used to limit the amount of disk space a specific ZFS filesystem can use from the ZFS pool.
    ZFS Quota: Let’s say you have a ZFS pool of size 10GB. You have created a ZFS filesystem on that pool. If you set a quota of 2 GB for that ZFS filesystem, then the ZFS filesystem can use only 2 GB of disk space from the pool. It can’t use any more than that even if there is free space available on the pool.

    ZFS Reservation: If you set a quota of 2 GB for a ZFS filesystem, ZFS will not allocate 2 GB of disk space for that filesystem immediately. Disk space will be allocated as required until the quota limit is reached. Imagine you have many filesystems on your ZFS pool, and many users are writing to them. There may come a time when a filesystem’s quota limit is not reached, but other filesystems have filled up the disk space of the pool. So, even though the filesystem used up less than 2 GB of disk space from the pool, it still won’t write to the pool as the pool does not have any free disk space.

    To solve this problem, you can use ZFS reservation. You can set 2 GB of reservation for your very special ZFS filesystem, and the moment you set the reservation, 2 GB of disk space will be allocated for the filesystem from the ZFS pool. This way, no matter how much data other filesystems store on that pool, you will still have dedicated disk spaces available for your filesystem, and you will still be able to create files on that filesystem even if the pool is full (does not have any free disk space).

    In this article, I will show you how to configure quotas and reservations for ZFS filesystems. So, let’s get started.

  • How to Use tar Command in Linux with examples complete Guide 2021

    The objective of this article is to explain various steps of creating backup data of a system using various compression and encryption method, which might be helpful to the reader to go through about tar command and become an expert to use it as an Administrator.

  • How to change password in Linux by using commands, Tutorial for Beginners

    Do you bore to enter the same password again and again? OR Someone knows your password and access your system in your absence.

    Password is a key to protect your system from those, who are not authorized. If you want to protect Linux System or other systems, Change the password periodically.

    Become habitual to change the password from time to time. When you change the password don’t forget about password policy.

    I am telling you silently, Hacker can crack your Linux password easily. 2 minutes is enough to crack the password.

    This post is not about how to crack password, It is about How to change password in Linux system.

    Now I am coming on the point How to change password in Linux by the terminal without wasting more time.

  • Differences Between Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak - ByteXD

    If you have used operating systems like Windows then migrated to Linux, you will realize that installing apps and software on Linux can be quite hectic, especially if you don’t know the right method to install specific software on a certain Linux distribution.

    Since Linux is free and open-source, there is so much software available for Linux systems. You have probably come across the terms like Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak. These are some of the popular formats used when installing software in Linux systems.

    In this post, we will look at the difference between these three package formats and even decide which is better.

  • 2 Ways to add users to sudoers group in Debian 11 - Linux Shout

    Set up sudoers users in Debian 11 using this tutorial: The “Sudoers” is a file in which the rights of the users are managed. For example, the system administrator (root) can assign another user root rights.

  • How to do a Screencast in Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX

    While many people don’t consider screen-casting to be a very important activity, but if you are faced with the task of creating a guide, tutorial or presentation you’ll understand its significance. There are many screen-casting solutions available for Ubuntu 20.04, and more keep on getting released every day to address this need.

    In this tutorial, I will show you how to install 3 different tools to do screencasts in Ubuntu. The tools covered in this article are the built-in GNOME screencast tool, the Kazam app, and the OBS Studio screencast tool.

»

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to play Psychonauts on Linux

    Psychonauts is a platforming game developed by Double Fine Productions and published by Majesco Entertainment in 2005 and later made its way to Linux and Mac OS in 2011. It follows the character Raz, a boy gifted with psychic abilities who runs away from the circus. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • Lsmod Command (linux list kernel modules)

    lsmod is a command-line tool used to display kernel modules that are currently loaded. Kernel modules are pieces of code that can be loaded and unloaded into the kernel upon request. It will extend the kernel functionality at runtime. The most common functionalities of kernel modules are device drives to support new hardware, filesystem support, system calls, and more. Kernel modules are loaded either automatically ( by udev) or manually. You can manually load modules using the modprobe command. Modules explicitly listed in /etc/modules-load.d/<program>.conf to load on boot.kmod package provides tools to manually handle kernel modules. The kernel modules are kept in the /lib/modules/<kernel_version> directory. Use uname -r command to find the kernel version.

  • Silver Searcher – A Code Searching Tool Similar to Ack

    The Silver Searcher is a reputable command line code-searching tool that is attributed to be cross-platform, open-source, and free. It shares most of its functional attributes with grep’s plain-text search features. The primary difference between these two tools is that Silver Searcher offers a faster performance overhead.

  • Linux 101: How to delete files and folders from the CLI - TechRepublic

    When you're using a GUI, deleting a file and/or a folder is as simple as right-clicking and selecting delete. But when you're logged into a GUI-less server, you won't have that option. What do you do? As you probably expected, there's a command for that. In fact, there's a single command you can use for both instances. How you use that command varies, depending on what you're deleting.

  • Convert your PC to entertainment center : Install Kodi on Ubuntu & Debian - LinuxTechLab

    If you are movie or TV lover, then you should already know what KODI is. For those of you who still don’t know about Kodi, it is an open source media center for playing all sorts of movies, TV series, games etc. Kodi is available to download for Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android & IOS as well. It supports a number of features like multi audio/video format playback, streaming of online contents, watch and record live TV & best feature of them all is ability to install hundreds of user created add ons, which only enhances its abilities. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Kodi on Ubuntu, Debian systems. But before we proceed to the installation steps, I would like to warn you that Kodi users are always on the surveillance radar of ISPs and Governments due to the rapid increase in copyright infringements. If you want to avoid unnecessary legal issues, it is best that you get a Kodi VPN.

KDE: Krita Video and GSoC Reports

  • New Krita Video by Ramon Miranda: Crayons: Comment Timelapse

    We’ve got a new video for you! Ramon Miranda uses the set of crayons brush brush presets to make a drawing, and tells you what he’s doing along the way.

  • GSoC’21 Week 9 and 10: Finalizing Mouse Control Action Activity

    Hi everyone! GSoC coding period is in its last stage, The final evaluation has started yesterday, I am really happy that all activities have been finished on time, 3 of them already merged in master and I hope the last one would also merge soon.

  • KDE GSOC: Wrapping it up…

    Well, we all know that the work on open source projects is never truly finished, but most of the core goals have been achieved and the time is up :). In this post I’ll briefly summarize my GSOC work and then talk about one last small but user-facing feature that I’ve implemented. I’ve successfully implemented a new DSO backend and smoothed out most of the bugs. The python framework does work satisfactory and all existing catalogs have been ported. There remains the UGC catalog which will be imported in the future, either by me or by another member of the project. The latter option would be a good way to battle-test the documentation and I would prefer this option because I do not want to remain the only person familiar with the system.

Security Leftovers

  • Are Your Containers Secure? [Ed: A bit of a marketing "plug" in article clothing...]

    Most seem to think containers are secure; that they somehow contain magical powers when it comes to malware protection. But Dan Walsh, a Senior Engineer at Red Hat, says IT managers need to stop assuming that Docker and the Linux kernel protect you from malware.

  • Resurgent FluBot malware targets German and Polish banks

    Netcraft’s research into the Android banking malware FluBot confirms that its operations are expanding rapidly, with a spike in the number of malware distribution pages deployed, and finance applications affected in greater numbers. In recent days new overlays have been distributed that target a number of Polish and German banks, only days after news that FluBot has begun to target Australian banks. FluBot is distributed in the first instance using text messages, containing links to so-called “lure” pages: web pages unintentionally hosted by compromised web servers, commonly impersonating parcel tracking services, or voicemail notifications. Lure pages attempt to induce visitors to download the malware.

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server earns Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification - Help Net Security

    SUSE announced its flagship Linux distribution has earned Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP2 is now EAL 4+ level certified for IBM Z, Arm and x86-64 architectures, signifying compliance with the most-demanding security requirements for mission-critical infrastructure.

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Earns Common Criteria EAL 4+, Proving Top Security for Mission-Critical Environments
  • An Investment Firm Built Its Own SIEM. Here’s How. | eSecurityPlanet

    At last week’s Black Hat USA, NYC-based financial technology firm Two Sigma Investments took the virtual stage to outline why their existing solution didn’t cut it, the work needed to create an in-house security information and event management (SIEM) system, and the project’s implications. Presenting their experience on behalf of Two Sigma was Ethan Christ (VP of Security Identity, Monitoring, and Response) and Bret Rubin (Security Engineer).

Best 10 Open Source Self-hosted Google Keep Alternatives and Evernote

Google Keep is a note-taking web app, hosted and managed by Google Inc. As it is simple, easy to use, and comes with mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, it becomes the main note-taking app by people around the world. Evernote as well as a note-taking free service that comes with paid plans for all sorts of users. It offers dozens of features for enterprise users. However, some may need their own note-taking service hosted at his server, for privacy reasons and/or to control and own his data. So, we collect the best open-source free Google Keep alternatives, aiming to enrich the community with more choices. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6