How To Install Nethogs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nethogs on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, methods is a small ‘net top’ tool. Instead of breaking the traffic down per protocol or per subnet, as most tools do, it groups bandwidth by process. It is feature-rich, supports both IPv4 and IPv6, and in my opinion is the best utility when you want to identify programs that are consuming all your bandwidth on your Linux machine.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Nethogs monitoring network traffic on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
How password hashing works on Linux | Network World
You may know that passwords are hashed on Linux systems, and the hashes are stored in the restricted access /etc/shadow file. But did you know that you can also determine the hash method that was used and report the number of days since a password was last changed from this file as well?
How To Install Snap on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Snap on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Snaps are containerized software packages that are simple to create and install. They auto-update and are safe to run. And because they bundle their dependencies, they work on all major Linux systems without modification. The system is designed to work for the internet of things, cloud and desktop computing.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Snapd on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for CentOS and Rocky Linux.
How to Download JavaScript Libraries/Packages with NPM
Libraries contain pre-written code which a developer can integrate with their own code to perform different actions which would otherwise require them to write extensive, complex code.
Packages can contain libraries, sub-packages, and other files. In some languages, libraries and packages are the same things.
How to Install Docker on Rocky Linux and AlmaLinux
Docker is a hugely popular containerization platform tool that allows users to develop, test and deploy applications in a smooth and efficient manner inside containers. A container is a lightweight and portable unit that runs in complete isolation from the underlying operating system. It packages the application’s source code, alongside its libraries, dependencies, and configuration.
Containers make it possible for developers to deploy applications consistently across multiple environments with the same consistency, and this is one of the reasons why the modern-day developer cannot choose to ignore Docker and other containerization platforms.
How to Install MantisBT on Ubuntu
In this tutorial, we’re going to show you how to install MantisBT (FOOS bug tracker) on an Ubuntu server.
How to Install Nextcloud on Rocky Linux
Nextcloud is free and open-source software that allows you to create file hosting services like Dropbox, Google Drive, or Mega.nz. It's created by the original owncloud developer Frank Karlitschek. In 2016, he forks the Owncloud project and creates a new project with the name "Nextcloud".
By this time, the Nextcloud project growing rapidly and become more than file hosting software. With the support of a lot of plugins, Nextcloud becomes such a Collaboration software. You can install plugins for project management, video conferencing, collaborative editing, note-taking, email client, etc.
In this guide, you will learn how to install Nextcloud on the Rocky Linux 8.4. You will be installing Nextcloud under the LAMP Stack (Linux, Apache2/httpd, MySQL/MariaDB, and PHP).
How to Install PHP 8 on Debian 11 Bullseye - LinuxCapable
PHP is one of the most popular and widely used server-side programming languages to date on the market. According to PHP website statistics, in 2021, it is used by 79.1% of all known websites according to W3Tech, with version 7.0 series making up the bulk with 65.6% market share. Many popular CMS and frameworks such as WordPress, Magento, and Laravel development involve most PHP frameworks.
The latest PHP release to date is the 8 series. PHP 8 is a significant update of the PHP language. It contains many new features and optimizations, including named arguments, union types, attributes, constructor property promotion, match expression, null safe operator, JIT, improvements in the type system, error handling, and consistency.
In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install the latest repository by the Debian maintainer Ondřej Surý and install PHP 8.0 and install future versions such as the incoming PHP 8.1.
How to Install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Debian 11
VirtualBox Guest Additions is a set of drivers and applications to improve the performance of the guest operating system on the VirtualBox. It provides functionalities such as a shared clipboard, Drag & Drop, enables 3D acceleration support, and more.
In this tutorial, we learn how to install VirtualBox Guest Additions on Debian 11 guests.
How to Setup ZFS Quotas and Reservations
ZFS Quota and Reservation are used to limit the amount of disk space a specific ZFS filesystem can use from the ZFS pool.
ZFS Quota: Let’s say you have a ZFS pool of size 10GB. You have created a ZFS filesystem on that pool. If you set a quota of 2 GB for that ZFS filesystem, then the ZFS filesystem can use only 2 GB of disk space from the pool. It can’t use any more than that even if there is free space available on the pool.
ZFS Reservation: If you set a quota of 2 GB for a ZFS filesystem, ZFS will not allocate 2 GB of disk space for that filesystem immediately. Disk space will be allocated as required until the quota limit is reached. Imagine you have many filesystems on your ZFS pool, and many users are writing to them. There may come a time when a filesystem’s quota limit is not reached, but other filesystems have filled up the disk space of the pool. So, even though the filesystem used up less than 2 GB of disk space from the pool, it still won’t write to the pool as the pool does not have any free disk space.
To solve this problem, you can use ZFS reservation. You can set 2 GB of reservation for your very special ZFS filesystem, and the moment you set the reservation, 2 GB of disk space will be allocated for the filesystem from the ZFS pool. This way, no matter how much data other filesystems store on that pool, you will still have dedicated disk spaces available for your filesystem, and you will still be able to create files on that filesystem even if the pool is full (does not have any free disk space).
In this article, I will show you how to configure quotas and reservations for ZFS filesystems. So, let’s get started.
How to Use tar Command in Linux with examples complete Guide 2021
The objective of this article is to explain various steps of creating backup data of a system using various compression and encryption method, which might be helpful to the reader to go through about tar command and become an expert to use it as an Administrator.
How to change password in Linux by using commands, Tutorial for Beginners
Do you bore to enter the same password again and again? OR Someone knows your password and access your system in your absence.
Password is a key to protect your system from those, who are not authorized. If you want to protect Linux System or other systems, Change the password periodically.
Become habitual to change the password from time to time. When you change the password don’t forget about password policy.
I am telling you silently, Hacker can crack your Linux password easily. 2 minutes is enough to crack the password.
This post is not about how to crack password, It is about How to change password in Linux system.
Now I am coming on the point How to change password in Linux by the terminal without wasting more time.
Differences Between Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak - ByteXD
If you have used operating systems like Windows then migrated to Linux, you will realize that installing apps and software on Linux can be quite hectic, especially if you don’t know the right method to install specific software on a certain Linux distribution.
Since Linux is free and open-source, there is so much software available for Linux systems. You have probably come across the terms like Snap, AppImage, and Flatpak. These are some of the popular formats used when installing software in Linux systems.
In this post, we will look at the difference between these three package formats and even decide which is better.
2 Ways to add users to sudoers group in Debian 11 - Linux Shout
Set up sudoers users in Debian 11 using this tutorial: The “Sudoers” is a file in which the rights of the users are managed. For example, the system administrator (root) can assign another user root rights.
How to do a Screencast in Ubuntu 20.04 – VITUX
While many people don’t consider screen-casting to be a very important activity, but if you are faced with the task of creating a guide, tutorial or presentation you’ll understand its significance. There are many screen-casting solutions available for Ubuntu 20.04, and more keep on getting released every day to address this need.
In this tutorial, I will show you how to install 3 different tools to do screencasts in Ubuntu. The tools covered in this article are the built-in GNOME screencast tool, the Kazam app, and the OBS Studio screencast tool.
