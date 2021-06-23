Linux on AMD: DisplayPort 2.0 Support for AMD Graphic and Record Epyc Workload
-
Linux Kernel Patch Adds DisplayPort 2.0 Support for AMD Graphics
AMD open-source driver efforts are sometimes used as an indicator of what is to come. The news which comes via Photonix sees the latest Linux kernel patch add preliminary support for DisplayPort 2.0 protocol in AMD GPU drivers.
The DisplayPort 2.0 specification was announced quite some time ago. In 2019, the DisplayPort workgroup released the final specification and gave it out for monitor makers to use. However, VESA told Tom's Hardware in January that thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, these DisplayPort 2.0-enabled monitors have been delayed and thus we have none on the market presently.
The DisplayPort 2.0 protocol allows for Ultra High Bit Rate (UHBR) of 10, 13.5, and 20 Gbps per lane transfer over the passive copper wiring. This means that the data transfer rate is improved over the previous DisplayPort 1.4 protocol, and with it there is much more bandwidth, allowing for better image output.
-
AMD Posts Linux Patches In Preparing For DisplayPort 2.0 Radeon GPU Support - Phoronix
The latest feature display work to happen for the AMDGPU kernel driver since the debut of FreeSync HDMI in Linux 5.13 is around DisplayPort 2.0 support and specifically the SST UHBR10 handling.
UHBR10 is one of the new data rates / modes of DisplayPort 2.0. With Ultra High Bit Rate (UHBR) 10 there is 10 Gbps per lane to allow 40 Gbps of bandwidth over passive copper cabling. The SST aspect of this patch series is just denoting it's for single stream transport rather than multi-stream transport (MST).
-
Swiss and AMD claim record for calculating Pi
A server with 1TB of RAM was also employed, with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 installed on a pair of solid-state disks of unspecified size.
-
Pi calculated to '62.8 trillion digits' with a pair of 32-core AMD Epyc chips, 1TB RAM, 510TB disk space • The Register
Switzerland's University of Applied Sciences Graubünden has challenged the world record for calculating Pi, claiming it has computed the mathematical constant to 62.8 trillion digits.
The university yesterday claimed it had broken the record, asserting it beat the previous record of 50 trillion digits, set by Timothy Mullican last year, by 12.8 trillion digits, and completed the task in just over 108 days versus Mullican's 303.
Helpfully, the uni has also published details of the hardware used for its feat.
[...]
A server with 1TB of RAM was also employed, with Ubuntu Linux 20.04 installed on a pair of solid-state disks of unspecified size.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 652 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
KDE: Krita Video and GSoC Reports
Security Leftovers
Best 10 Open Source Self-hosted Google Keep Alternatives and Evernote
Google Keep is a note-taking web app, hosted and managed by Google Inc. As it is simple, easy to use, and comes with mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, it becomes the main note-taking app by people around the world. Evernote as well as a note-taking free service that comes with paid plans for all sorts of users. It offers dozens of features for enterprise users. However, some may need their own note-taking service hosted at his server, for privacy reasons and/or to control and own his data. So, we collect the best open-source free Google Keep alternatives, aiming to enrich the community with more choices.
Recent comments
1 min ago
8 min 30 sec ago
2 hours 3 min ago
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 31 min ago
6 hours 46 min ago
6 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 18 min ago