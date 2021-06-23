Fedora and IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Exploring our bugs, part 1: the basics
This is this first part of a series I promised during my Nest With Fedora talk (also called “Exploring Our Bugs”). In this post, I’ll review some of the basic statistics from analyzing bugs from Fedora Linux 19 to Fedora Linux 32. If you want to do your own analysis, the Jupyter notebook and source data are available on Pagure. These posts are not written to advocate any specific changes or policies. In fact, they may ask more questions than they answer. This first post looks at some basic information, including counts, priorities, and duplicates.
Fedora 35 Cleared For Golang 1.17, LLVM 13 - Phoronix
While getting late in the cycle, the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee approved some additional changes for Fedora 35 due out this fall.
First up, as usual, Fedora will ship with the latest-and-greatest LLVM compiler toolchain available. Fedora 35 is cleared to land LLVM 13, which is currently going through its release candidate phase and should be stable by end of September. LLVM 13 offers the latest and greatest compiler feature work to this increasingly relied upon open-source toolchain.
LLVM 13 in Fedora 35 complements the latest GNU toolchain components also available, including GCC 11.2, Glibc 2.34, GNU Binutils 2.37, and GDB 10.2.
Triangle job market may be cooling a bit – big job boards show a decline
But more companies – IBM being the latest as reported by Reuters on Friday – are requiring workers to be vaccinated before being allowed to return to the office.
The rise of the automation architect | Enable Sysadmin
Most of us have seen it unfold before our very eyes—coming out from the smoke and darkness of automation challenges, there’s a new role evolving—the automation architect.
Automation was a hot topic starting in 2015—open source projects like Ansible were on the rise and becoming more popular. There was a lot of excitement and interest but there was also plenty of skepticism and much trepidation in operation centers. Fast forward to today, and automation is now at the core of technology strategy for most organizations. And the landscape continues to evolve and become more complex.
Hybrid work: 7 best practices to manage teams | The Enterprisers Project
Hybrid work models present an opportunity to mix the best of both remote and on-site work.
This model, fueled by the pandemic, appears to have widespread and long-term appeal: In a March 2021 Accenture survey of more than 9,300 professionals worldwide, 83 percent of the respondents said they’d prefer a hybrid work model going forward.
Hybrid work has a growing number of proponents among business and technology leaders, too, like Sagi Gidali, co-founder and CPO of Perimeter 81. Gidali recently told us that he and his co-founder, Amit Bareket, see “the flexible, hybrid work model as the inevitable way of the future.”
