Programming Leftovers

Development

  • 27 Best IDE's or Source Code Editors for Linux

    C++, an extension of well known C language, is an excellent, powerful and general-purpose programming language that offers modern and generic programming features for developing large-scale applications ranging from video games, search engines, other computer software to operating systems.

    C++ is highly reliable and also enables low-level memory manipulation for more advanced programming requirements.

  • Structuring R projects

    There are some things that I call Smith goods:1 things I want, nay, require, but hate doing. A clean room is one of these – I have a visceral need to have some semblance of tidiness around me, I just absolutely hate tidying, especially in the summer.2 Starting and structuring packages and projects is another of these things, which is why I’m so happy things like cookiecutter exist that do it for you in Python.

    While I don’t like structuring R projects, I keep doing it, because I know it matters. That’s a pearl of wisdom that came occasionally at a great price. I am famously laid back about structuring R projects – my chill attitude is only occasionally compared to the Holy Inquisition, the other Holy Inquisition and Gunny R. Lee Ermey’s portrayal of Drill Sgt. Hartman, and it’s been months since I last gutted an intern for messing up namespaces.3 So while I don’t like structuring R projects, I keep doing it, because I know it matters. That’s a pearl of wisdom that came occasionally at a great price, some of which I am hoping to save you by this post.

  • RStudio Voices – Julia Silge

    For the first piece in our new RStudio Voices series, we decided to interview one of our open source package developers as their work defines our organization’s focus on making data science tools available to everyone. We spoke with Julia Silge, who is a maintainer of the tidytext package, which uses tidy data principles to make text mining tasks easier and more effective for R developers.

    Beyond simply a legal entity, any corporation is a collective. It is the sum of its individual employees’ work and principles weighted by their roles in the company. My name is Michael Demsko Jr. For the past three years, I have worked at RStudio, and my goal is to show you, the reader, developer, contributor, or customer what RStudio is by showing you who RStudio is– to allow each agent of our mission to introduce themselves to you, one at a time, in their own voices.

  • Key Mapper: a visual tool for remapping keys (and more) on Linux

    Mapping keys has never been easier in Linux.

  • The stablereq workflow for Python packages – Michał Górny

    I have been taking care of periodic mass stabilization of Python packages in Gentoo for some time already. Per Guilherme Amadio‘s suggestion, I’d like to share the workflow I use for this. I think it could be helpful to others dealing with large sets of heterogeneous packages.

  • Python Functions - Definition with Examples – TecAdmin

    Functions are subprograms in the main program that contain a bundle of related statements of code that only run when they are called. They are written in order to perform particular tasks. Functions help us break our code into smaller chunks and avoid repetitiveness in code. They make the code more organized and increase its readability.

  • JavaScript Date Formats

    JavaScript has an inbuilt object called Date Object, which works with date and time in a platform-independent format; it represents the number of seconds passed since midnight of January 1970 by the ECMAScript standard.

    In this post, we will learn different methods to change the format of date in JavaScript;

    but to do that, first, we will need a variable to store the value of the date. JavaScript has an inbuilt data type (date object) that can be used to store dates.

  • What is JavaScript Console? Explained.

    All major web browsers have developer tools built into them. This tool kit consists of the console, debugger, network activity analyzer, inspect element, etc., and makes web developers’ lives a lot easier.

    All modern browsers have a console that can be opened using a shortcut key from the keyboard.

  • JavaScript Arrays Tutorials – Explained with Examples for Beginners

    While learning any programming language, we come across the learning of Arrays. Arrays come in helpful when there is a need to store several different values in a single variable. Arrays application is seen at many places, like implementing the matrices, data structures or storing data in tabular form.

    The concept of arrays came from the arrangement of objects in real life. The way we arrange objects in real life, we can arrange the data in programming. So this post is all about learning the core and basic concepts of Arrays in JavaScript. Let’s dive in and have a clear understanding of an array, how to create it, and use it to assign, access, and change values.

  • JavaScript Array Shift and Unshift Method

    When we work in any programming language, arrays play an essential role in fulfilling programming tasks. In javascript, arrays store the same data types, like strings, integers, arrays, or even functions.

    While working with arrays, we often need to add or remove elements in an array. For fulfilling this need, shift() and unshift() methods come to the rescue. In this post, we will have a brief discussion about shift() and unshift() functions in JavaScript and a couple of examples to have a profound understanding of these functions.

  • JavaScript Array Length Property

    While writing code, we might need to store multiple values. We can use a data type named array to meet this need. An array is a variable type in any programming language used to store multiple values of the same data type, such as a list of students or employees [Jane, John, Jack].

  • JavaScript Array Push and Pop Method

    Arrays are crucial when working in any programming language to complete programming tasks. Arrays store the same data types in javascript, such as strings, integers, arrays, and even functions.

    When working with arrays, we frequently need to add or remove elements. The push() and pop() methods come to the rescue in this situation. In this post, we’ll go over what the push() and pop() functions in JavaScript are, as well as some examples to help you understand them better.

  • How to Use indexOf Method in JavaScript

    indexOf() method is used to search for the index of an element in a given array; it can also be used to find the position of a character or a substring in a string. The indexOf() method returns the position of the element/substring if it is found; else, it returns -1. The indexing starts from 0, so the first element of an array and the first word in a string always return 0.

  • Download Top 10 JavaScript Books

    JavaScript is a dynamically typed scripting language commonly used to engage the user by making interactive web pages. It adds dynamic elements to a static webpage that catch the user’s attention.

    A few years ago, JavaScript could only run on the client-side and was known as a client-side scripting language. JavaScript can now also be used on the server-side using environments such as Node.js.

    The JavaScript source code is executed in the client’s browser, and it can be processed without any communication with the server. Slideshows are a common example of an interactive element added by JavaScript to a website.

    There is a misconception that Java and JavaScript are the same languages. While Java may influence it, it has no direct relationship. Its syntax is closely related to that of C.

  • How to play Psychonauts on Linux

    Psychonauts is a platforming game developed by Double Fine Productions and published by Majesco Entertainment in 2005 and later made its way to Linux and Mac OS in 2011. It follows the character Raz, a boy gifted with psychic abilities who runs away from the circus. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

  • Lsmod Command (linux list kernel modules)

    lsmod is a command-line tool used to display kernel modules that are currently loaded. Kernel modules are pieces of code that can be loaded and unloaded into the kernel upon request. It will extend the kernel functionality at runtime. The most common functionalities of kernel modules are device drives to support new hardware, filesystem support, system calls, and more. Kernel modules are loaded either automatically ( by udev) or manually. You can manually load modules using the modprobe command. Modules explicitly listed in /etc/modules-load.d/<program>.conf to load on boot.kmod package provides tools to manually handle kernel modules. The kernel modules are kept in the /lib/modules/<kernel_version> directory. Use uname -r command to find the kernel version.

  • Silver Searcher – A Code Searching Tool Similar to Ack

    The Silver Searcher is a reputable command line code-searching tool that is attributed to be cross-platform, open-source, and free. It shares most of its functional attributes with grep’s plain-text search features. The primary difference between these two tools is that Silver Searcher offers a faster performance overhead.

  • Linux 101: How to delete files and folders from the CLI - TechRepublic

    When you're using a GUI, deleting a file and/or a folder is as simple as right-clicking and selecting delete. But when you're logged into a GUI-less server, you won't have that option. What do you do? As you probably expected, there's a command for that. In fact, there's a single command you can use for both instances. How you use that command varies, depending on what you're deleting.

  • Convert your PC to entertainment center : Install Kodi on Ubuntu & Debian - LinuxTechLab

    If you are movie or TV lover, then you should already know what KODI is. For those of you who still don’t know about Kodi, it is an open source media center for playing all sorts of movies, TV series, games etc. Kodi is available to download for Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android & IOS as well. It supports a number of features like multi audio/video format playback, streaming of online contents, watch and record live TV & best feature of them all is ability to install hundreds of user created add ons, which only enhances its abilities. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Kodi on Ubuntu, Debian systems. But before we proceed to the installation steps, I would like to warn you that Kodi users are always on the surveillance radar of ISPs and Governments due to the rapid increase in copyright infringements. If you want to avoid unnecessary legal issues, it is best that you get a Kodi VPN.

KDE: Krita Video and GSoC Reports

  • New Krita Video by Ramon Miranda: Crayons: Comment Timelapse

    We’ve got a new video for you! Ramon Miranda uses the set of crayons brush brush presets to make a drawing, and tells you what he’s doing along the way.

  • GSoC’21 Week 9 and 10: Finalizing Mouse Control Action Activity

    Hi everyone! GSoC coding period is in its last stage, The final evaluation has started yesterday, I am really happy that all activities have been finished on time, 3 of them already merged in master and I hope the last one would also merge soon.

  • KDE GSOC: Wrapping it up…

    Well, we all know that the work on open source projects is never truly finished, but most of the core goals have been achieved and the time is up :). In this post I’ll briefly summarize my GSOC work and then talk about one last small but user-facing feature that I’ve implemented. I’ve successfully implemented a new DSO backend and smoothed out most of the bugs. The python framework does work satisfactory and all existing catalogs have been ported. There remains the UGC catalog which will be imported in the future, either by me or by another member of the project. The latter option would be a good way to battle-test the documentation and I would prefer this option because I do not want to remain the only person familiar with the system.

Security Leftovers

  • Are Your Containers Secure? [Ed: A bit of a marketing "plug" in article clothing...]

    Most seem to think containers are secure; that they somehow contain magical powers when it comes to malware protection. But Dan Walsh, a Senior Engineer at Red Hat, says IT managers need to stop assuming that Docker and the Linux kernel protect you from malware.

  • Resurgent FluBot malware targets German and Polish banks

    Netcraft’s research into the Android banking malware FluBot confirms that its operations are expanding rapidly, with a spike in the number of malware distribution pages deployed, and finance applications affected in greater numbers. In recent days new overlays have been distributed that target a number of Polish and German banks, only days after news that FluBot has begun to target Australian banks. FluBot is distributed in the first instance using text messages, containing links to so-called “lure” pages: web pages unintentionally hosted by compromised web servers, commonly impersonating parcel tracking services, or voicemail notifications. Lure pages attempt to induce visitors to download the malware.

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Server earns Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification - Help Net Security

    SUSE announced its flagship Linux distribution has earned Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP2 is now EAL 4+ level certified for IBM Z, Arm and x86-64 architectures, signifying compliance with the most-demanding security requirements for mission-critical infrastructure.

  • SUSE Linux Enterprise Earns Common Criteria EAL 4+, Proving Top Security for Mission-Critical Environments
  • An Investment Firm Built Its Own SIEM. Here’s How. | eSecurityPlanet

    At last week’s Black Hat USA, NYC-based financial technology firm Two Sigma Investments took the virtual stage to outline why their existing solution didn’t cut it, the work needed to create an in-house security information and event management (SIEM) system, and the project’s implications. Presenting their experience on behalf of Two Sigma was Ethan Christ (VP of Security Identity, Monitoring, and Response) and Bret Rubin (Security Engineer).

Best 10 Open Source Self-hosted Google Keep Alternatives and Evernote

Google Keep is a note-taking web app, hosted and managed by Google Inc. As it is simple, easy to use, and comes with mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, it becomes the main note-taking app by people around the world. Evernote as well as a note-taking free service that comes with paid plans for all sorts of users. It offers dozens of features for enterprise users. However, some may need their own note-taking service hosted at his server, for privacy reasons and/or to control and own his data. So, we collect the best open-source free Google Keep alternatives, aiming to enrich the community with more choices. Read more

