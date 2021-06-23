Programming Leftovers
27 Best IDE's or Source Code Editors for Linux
C++, an extension of well known C language, is an excellent, powerful and general-purpose programming language that offers modern and generic programming features for developing large-scale applications ranging from video games, search engines, other computer software to operating systems.
C++ is highly reliable and also enables low-level memory manipulation for more advanced programming requirements.
Structuring R projects
There are some things that I call Smith goods:1 things I want, nay, require, but hate doing. A clean room is one of these – I have a visceral need to have some semblance of tidiness around me, I just absolutely hate tidying, especially in the summer.2 Starting and structuring packages and projects is another of these things, which is why I’m so happy things like cookiecutter exist that do it for you in Python.
While I don’t like structuring R projects, I keep doing it, because I know it matters. That’s a pearl of wisdom that came occasionally at a great price. I am famously laid back about structuring R projects – my chill attitude is only occasionally compared to the Holy Inquisition, the other Holy Inquisition and Gunny R. Lee Ermey’s portrayal of Drill Sgt. Hartman, and it’s been months since I last gutted an intern for messing up namespaces.3 So while I don’t like structuring R projects, I keep doing it, because I know it matters. That’s a pearl of wisdom that came occasionally at a great price, some of which I am hoping to save you by this post.
RStudio Voices – Julia Silge
For the first piece in our new RStudio Voices series, we decided to interview one of our open source package developers as their work defines our organization’s focus on making data science tools available to everyone. We spoke with Julia Silge, who is a maintainer of the tidytext package, which uses tidy data principles to make text mining tasks easier and more effective for R developers.
Beyond simply a legal entity, any corporation is a collective. It is the sum of its individual employees’ work and principles weighted by their roles in the company. My name is Michael Demsko Jr. For the past three years, I have worked at RStudio, and my goal is to show you, the reader, developer, contributor, or customer what RStudio is by showing you who RStudio is– to allow each agent of our mission to introduce themselves to you, one at a time, in their own voices.
Key Mapper: a visual tool for remapping keys (and more) on Linux
Mapping keys has never been easier in Linux.
The stablereq workflow for Python packages – Michał Górny
I have been taking care of periodic mass stabilization of Python packages in Gentoo for some time already. Per Guilherme Amadio‘s suggestion, I’d like to share the workflow I use for this. I think it could be helpful to others dealing with large sets of heterogeneous packages.
Python Functions - Definition with Examples – TecAdmin
Functions are subprograms in the main program that contain a bundle of related statements of code that only run when they are called. They are written in order to perform particular tasks. Functions help us break our code into smaller chunks and avoid repetitiveness in code. They make the code more organized and increase its readability.
JavaScript Date Formats
JavaScript has an inbuilt object called Date Object, which works with date and time in a platform-independent format; it represents the number of seconds passed since midnight of January 1970 by the ECMAScript standard.
In this post, we will learn different methods to change the format of date in JavaScript;
but to do that, first, we will need a variable to store the value of the date. JavaScript has an inbuilt data type (date object) that can be used to store dates.
What is JavaScript Console? Explained.
All major web browsers have developer tools built into them. This tool kit consists of the console, debugger, network activity analyzer, inspect element, etc., and makes web developers’ lives a lot easier.
All modern browsers have a console that can be opened using a shortcut key from the keyboard.
JavaScript Arrays Tutorials – Explained with Examples for Beginners
While learning any programming language, we come across the learning of Arrays. Arrays come in helpful when there is a need to store several different values in a single variable. Arrays application is seen at many places, like implementing the matrices, data structures or storing data in tabular form.
The concept of arrays came from the arrangement of objects in real life. The way we arrange objects in real life, we can arrange the data in programming. So this post is all about learning the core and basic concepts of Arrays in JavaScript. Let’s dive in and have a clear understanding of an array, how to create it, and use it to assign, access, and change values.
JavaScript Array Shift and Unshift Method
When we work in any programming language, arrays play an essential role in fulfilling programming tasks. In javascript, arrays store the same data types, like strings, integers, arrays, or even functions.
While working with arrays, we often need to add or remove elements in an array. For fulfilling this need, shift() and unshift() methods come to the rescue. In this post, we will have a brief discussion about shift() and unshift() functions in JavaScript and a couple of examples to have a profound understanding of these functions.
JavaScript Array Length Property
While writing code, we might need to store multiple values. We can use a data type named array to meet this need. An array is a variable type in any programming language used to store multiple values of the same data type, such as a list of students or employees [Jane, John, Jack].
JavaScript Array Push and Pop Method
Arrays are crucial when working in any programming language to complete programming tasks. Arrays store the same data types in javascript, such as strings, integers, arrays, and even functions.
When working with arrays, we frequently need to add or remove elements. The push() and pop() methods come to the rescue in this situation. In this post, we’ll go over what the push() and pop() functions in JavaScript are, as well as some examples to help you understand them better.
How to Use indexOf Method in JavaScript
indexOf() method is used to search for the index of an element in a given array; it can also be used to find the position of a character or a substring in a string. The indexOf() method returns the position of the element/substring if it is found; else, it returns -1. The indexing starts from 0, so the first element of an array and the first word in a string always return 0.
Download Top 10 JavaScript Books
JavaScript is a dynamically typed scripting language commonly used to engage the user by making interactive web pages. It adds dynamic elements to a static webpage that catch the user’s attention.
A few years ago, JavaScript could only run on the client-side and was known as a client-side scripting language. JavaScript can now also be used on the server-side using environments such as Node.js.
The JavaScript source code is executed in the client’s browser, and it can be processed without any communication with the server. Slideshows are a common example of an interactive element added by JavaScript to a website.
There is a misconception that Java and JavaScript are the same languages. While Java may influence it, it has no direct relationship. Its syntax is closely related to that of C.
