today's howtos How to play Psychonauts on Linux Psychonauts is a platforming game developed by Double Fine Productions and published by Majesco Entertainment in 2005 and later made its way to Linux and Mac OS in 2011. It follows the character Raz, a boy gifted with psychic abilities who runs away from the circus. Here’s how to play it on Linux.

Lsmod Command (linux list kernel modules) lsmod is a command-line tool used to display kernel modules that are currently loaded. Kernel modules are pieces of code that can be loaded and unloaded into the kernel upon request. It will extend the kernel functionality at runtime. The most common functionalities of kernel modules are device drives to support new hardware, filesystem support, system calls, and more. Kernel modules are loaded either automatically ( by udev) or manually. You can manually load modules using the modprobe command. Modules explicitly listed in /etc/modules-load.d/<program>.conf to load on boot.kmod package provides tools to manually handle kernel modules. The kernel modules are kept in the /lib/modules/<kernel_version> directory. Use uname -r command to find the kernel version.

Silver Searcher – A Code Searching Tool Similar to Ack The Silver Searcher is a reputable command line code-searching tool that is attributed to be cross-platform, open-source, and free. It shares most of its functional attributes with grep’s plain-text search features. The primary difference between these two tools is that Silver Searcher offers a faster performance overhead.

Linux 101: How to delete files and folders from the CLI - TechRepublic When you're using a GUI, deleting a file and/or a folder is as simple as right-clicking and selecting delete. But when you're logged into a GUI-less server, you won't have that option. What do you do? As you probably expected, there's a command for that. In fact, there's a single command you can use for both instances. How you use that command varies, depending on what you're deleting.

Convert your PC to entertainment center : Install Kodi on Ubuntu & Debian - LinuxTechLab If you are movie or TV lover, then you should already know what KODI is. For those of you who still don’t know about Kodi, it is an open source media center for playing all sorts of movies, TV series, games etc. Kodi is available to download for Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android & IOS as well. It supports a number of features like multi audio/video format playback, streaming of online contents, watch and record live TV & best feature of them all is ability to install hundreds of user created add ons, which only enhances its abilities. In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Kodi on Ubuntu, Debian systems. But before we proceed to the installation steps, I would like to warn you that Kodi users are always on the surveillance radar of ISPs and Governments due to the rapid increase in copyright infringements. If you want to avoid unnecessary legal issues, it is best that you get a Kodi VPN.

KDE: Krita Video and GSoC Reports New Krita Video by Ramon Miranda: Crayons: Comment Timelapse We’ve got a new video for you! Ramon Miranda uses the set of crayons brush brush presets to make a drawing, and tells you what he’s doing along the way.

GSoC’21 Week 9 and 10: Finalizing Mouse Control Action Activity Hi everyone! GSoC coding period is in its last stage, The final evaluation has started yesterday, I am really happy that all activities have been finished on time, 3 of them already merged in master and I hope the last one would also merge soon.

KDE GSOC: Wrapping it up… Well, we all know that the work on open source projects is never truly finished, but most of the core goals have been achieved and the time is up :). In this post I’ll briefly summarize my GSOC work and then talk about one last small but user-facing feature that I’ve implemented. I’ve successfully implemented a new DSO backend and smoothed out most of the bugs. The python framework does work satisfactory and all existing catalogs have been ported. There remains the UGC catalog which will be imported in the future, either by me or by another member of the project. The latter option would be a good way to battle-test the documentation and I would prefer this option because I do not want to remain the only person familiar with the system.