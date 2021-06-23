today's howtos
Psychonauts is a platforming game developed by Double Fine Productions and published by Majesco Entertainment in 2005 and later made its way to Linux and Mac OS in 2011. It follows the character Raz, a boy gifted with psychic abilities who runs away from the circus. Here’s how to play it on Linux.
lsmod is a command-line tool used to display kernel modules that are currently loaded. Kernel modules are pieces of code that can be loaded and unloaded into the kernel upon request. It will extend the kernel functionality at runtime. The most common functionalities of kernel modules are device drives to support new hardware, filesystem support, system calls, and more.
Kernel modules are loaded either automatically ( by udev) or manually. You can manually load modules using the modprobe command. Modules explicitly listed in /etc/modules-load.d/<program>.conf to load on boot.kmod package provides tools to manually handle kernel modules.
The kernel modules are kept in the /lib/modules/<kernel_version> directory. Use uname -r command to find the kernel version.
The Silver Searcher is a reputable command line code-searching tool that is attributed to be cross-platform, open-source, and free. It shares most of its functional attributes with grep’s plain-text search features. The primary difference between these two tools is that Silver Searcher offers a faster performance overhead.
When you're using a GUI, deleting a file and/or a folder is as simple as right-clicking and selecting delete. But when you're logged into a GUI-less server, you won't have that option. What do you do?
As you probably expected, there's a command for that. In fact, there's a single command you can use for both instances. How you use that command varies, depending on what you're deleting.
If you are movie or TV lover, then you should already know what KODI is. For those of you who still don’t know about Kodi, it is an open source media center for playing all sorts of movies, TV series, games etc. Kodi is available to download for Windows, Linux, MacOS, Android & IOS as well.
It supports a number of features like multi audio/video format playback, streaming of online contents, watch and record live TV & best feature of them all is ability to install hundreds of user created add ons, which only enhances its abilities.
In this tutorial, we will learn how to install Kodi on Ubuntu, Debian systems. But before we proceed to the installation steps, I would like to warn you that Kodi users are always on the surveillance radar of ISPs and Governments due to the rapid increase in copyright infringements. If you want to avoid unnecessary legal issues, it is best that you get a Kodi VPN.
KDE: Krita Video and GSoC Reports
We’ve got a new video for you! Ramon Miranda uses the set of crayons brush brush presets to make a drawing, and tells you what he’s doing along the way.
Hi everyone! GSoC coding period is in its last stage, The final evaluation has started yesterday, I am really happy that all activities have been finished on time, 3 of them already merged in master and I hope the last one would also merge soon.
Well, we all know that the work on open source projects is never truly finished, but most of the core goals have been achieved and the time is up :). In this post I’ll briefly summarize my GSOC work and then talk about one last small but user-facing feature that I’ve implemented.
I’ve successfully implemented a new DSO backend and smoothed out most of the bugs. The python framework does work satisfactory and all existing catalogs have been ported. There remains the UGC catalog which will be imported in the future, either by me or by another member of the project. The latter option would be a good way to battle-test the documentation and I would prefer this option because I do not want to remain the only person familiar with the system.
Security Leftovers
Are Your Containers Secure? [Ed: A bit of a marketing "plug" in article clothing...]
Most seem to think containers are secure; that they somehow contain magical powers when it comes to malware protection. But Dan Walsh, a Senior Engineer at Red Hat, says IT managers need to stop assuming that Docker and the Linux kernel protect you from malware.
Netcraft’s research into the Android banking malware FluBot confirms that its operations are expanding rapidly, with a spike in the number of malware distribution pages deployed, and finance applications affected in greater numbers.
In recent days new overlays have been distributed that target a number of Polish and German banks, only days after news that FluBot has begun to target Australian banks.
FluBot is distributed in the first instance using text messages, containing links to so-called “lure” pages: web pages unintentionally hosted by compromised web servers, commonly impersonating parcel tracking services, or voicemail notifications. Lure pages attempt to induce visitors to download the malware.
SUSE announced its flagship Linux distribution has earned Common Criteria EAL 4+ certification. SUSE Linux Enterprise Server (SLES) 15 SP2 is now EAL 4+ level certified for IBM Z, Arm and x86-64 architectures, signifying compliance with the most-demanding security requirements for mission-critical infrastructure.
At last week’s Black Hat USA, NYC-based financial technology firm Two Sigma Investments took the virtual stage to outline why their existing solution didn’t cut it, the work needed to create an in-house security information and event management (SIEM) system, and the project’s implications. Presenting their experience on behalf of Two Sigma was Ethan Christ (VP of Security Identity, Monitoring, and Response) and Bret Rubin (Security Engineer).
Best 10 Open Source Self-hosted Google Keep Alternatives and Evernote
Google Keep is a note-taking web app, hosted and managed by Google Inc. As it is simple, easy to use, and comes with mobile apps for iOS and Android devices, it becomes the main note-taking app by people around the world.
Evernote as well as a note-taking free service that comes with paid plans for all sorts of users. It offers dozens of features for enterprise users.
However, some may need their own note-taking service hosted at his server, for privacy reasons and/or to control and own his data. So, we collect the best open-source free Google Keep alternatives, aiming to enrich the community with more choices.
