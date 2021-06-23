Kernel: Maple Tree, Xen, and Linux at 30
Sent out last year was a "request for comments" on "Maple Tree" as a new data structure for the Linux kernel. The latest version of the Maple Tree patches were sent out today with mixed results but for where gains are being made they can be quite significant.
The Maple Tree is a data structure for storing index ranges that map to a single pointer and work well on modern CPUs (modern CPU caches) in an RCU-safe manner. Post-RFC, earlier this year Oracle sent out their Maple Tree patches with promising results and have now been succeeded by the "v2" patches.
At the 2021 Xen Developer and Design Summit, Tamas K Lengyel, Senior Security Researcher at Intel Corporation, gave a deep dive into the latest developments of Intel’s Xen-based fuzzer that the organization open-sourced last year. A fuzzer is a program that helps detect bugs in code.
Since open-sourcing, Tamas and his team have gained operational experience while fuzzing a variety of kernel modules in Linux. In this talk, he showcases the workflow that led to the discovery of several security issues in the Linux kernel, such as NULL-pointer dereferences, array-index out-of-bounds, and infinite loops in interrupt-context. All the issues were triggerable by an external device via DMA but thanks to the fuzzing effort, are now fixed upstream. This talk covers how Xen can be used to fuzz Windows VMs and even Xen itself!
Happy Birthday, Linux. At 30 years old, you have made quite a reputation for yourself. Having spirited the rise of open-source software, you have turned the world of proprietary computing upside down.
Of course, you had a bit of a premature start. You entered the world of technology with little more than a kernel to call your own. That was the intent of a young computer science student from Helsinki named Linus Torvalds in doing this personal fun project. In 1991, he created your code that would become the basis for a completely new approach to operating systems for computers.
The rest of that story, as they say, is history.
You suffered a name change at first. You started out being called Freax, as in "free," "freak," and "x" (referencing the Unix computer OS). But eventually, your creator came around to sharing his own lineage with you, christening you Linux.
In this tutorial we’ll learn the fundamentals of the ps, pstree, and top commands, to monitor processes in Linux.
When we start a Linux system, it starts with several processes. Some are system processes, and some are application processes set to trigger when we start a system.
We need to be able to monitor these processes. Depending on the situation, we may need to monitor active and child processes, or the amount of system resources they consume. To do this, we can use various commands, based on what we need to monitor.
Today we are looking at how to install Wavebox on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
Has your Wi-Fi stopped working again on Ubuntu? Don't worry. Check out these four ways to fix your Wi-Fi problems for good.
Ubuntu is popular for its robustness and relatively fewer errors. But it's not without its bag of problems, for sure. One such problem is with its Wi-Fi driver. You might power up your system only to find that your Wi-Fi is not working.
While there is no definite answer to why this happens, there certainly are various kinds of fixes that you can try to get it working again. Let's start with the simplest one first.
Download managers are a popular tool to manage all your downloads within a single application and provide you with some handy features. If you've recently transitioned from the Windows operating system to Linux, you might be looking for an alternative to the famous Internet Download Manager (IDM).
With uGet, your search for a download manager compatible with Linux ends here. Should you consider using such a tool, and what features does it have to offer? Find out in this article.
GNOME and GTK 4/40: Text Input in GTK 4 and Onboarding Sketches
To wrap up the recent series of posts about input topics, lets talk about text editing in GTK 4.
GNOME 41 is now UI frozen, so without spoiling the release much, I’d like to share some of the explorations that led to some of the onboarding in both app space (mostly Connections) and the new Tour.
Devices With Linux, Arduino, and More
Frédéric Dubois, aka fairecasoimeme, has recently released ZiGate-Ethernet, an home automation gateway based on Espressif Systems ESP32 wireless SoC with Ethernet, WiFi, and Bluetooth LE connectivity.
The gateway can also take an optional PiZiGate+ Zigbee module for support for a wider range of home automation gizmos, and everything is designed to fit in the official Raspberry Pi 4 enclosure.
If you liked Wemos D1 mini ESP8266 board with stackable add-on boards, you’ll probably love Wemos/Lolin S2 Mini board with the same factor, but fitted with an ESP32-S2 single-core WIFi processor, and offering twice the number of I/Os.
The board comes with 4MB flash, 2MB PSRAM, a USB-C port for power and programming, as well as two 16 pin headers for GPIOs, ADC, DAC, and more.
Normally when an inexpensive wall clock stops ticking, you simply buy a new one. However, ‘Developer Hendrik’ decided to bring his broken clock back to life, or some semblance thereof, using a 3D-printed four-axis robot arm dubbed “Serworm Michael.”
Under the control of a MKR 1010 WiFi and DYNAMIXEL MKR Shield, along with a Raspberry Pi, Serworm Michael is set up to push the minute hand into the next position. Five DYNAMIXEL XL330-M288-T servos drive the robot, which are programmed by physically moving the arm and using a command line interface.
