3 Raspberry Pi Cloud Storage Software Solutions
Cloud storage is extremely useful, enabling you to access your files from any device, wherever you are. The downside is that since your data is held on remoted servers by a third-party company, you don’t have total control over its security and privacy. In addition, cloud providers may well charge you for extra storage.
One alternative is to host your files on your very own cloud server running on a Raspberry Pi computer in your home or office. But which self-hosted platform should you use? We explore the three main options for Raspberry Pi cloud storage: Nextcloud, ownCloud, and Seafile.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 749 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Maple Tree, Xen, and Linux at 30
today's howtos
GNOME and GTK 4/40: Text Input in GTK 4 and Onboarding Sketches
Devices With Linux, Arduino, and More
Recent comments
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago