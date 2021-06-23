SMPlayer 21.8.0 Adds macOS Support, Linux Appimage, Flatpak, & Snap
SMPlayer media player released version 21.8.0 with official dmg package for macOS, and more binary packages for Linux users.
SMPlayer is a free open-source video player for Windows and Linux. By releasing v21.8.0, it finally adds macOS support officially. It uses MPV and/or MPlayer multimedia engine, so it can play virtually all video and audio formats.
The player remembers the settings of all files you play, so when you open an unfinished movie it will be resumed at the same point you left it, as well as the same settings. It also has built-in YouTube browser, allows to search for and click to play YouTube video directly in the media player.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 683 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Maple Tree, Xen, and Linux at 30
today's howtos
GNOME and GTK 4/40: Text Input in GTK 4 and Onboarding Sketches
Devices With Linux, Arduino, and More
Recent comments
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago