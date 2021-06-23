Security Leftovers
Secure Socket Layer SSL analysis with sslstrip in Kali Linux 2021
SSL analysis (Secure Socket Layer) is a standard security technology used for establishing an encrypted channel between a server and a client. For example a web server (website) and a browser; or a mail server and a mail client.
SSL allows sensitive information such as credit card numbers, social security numbers, and login credentials to be transmitted securely. Normally, data sent between browsers and web servers is sent in plain text—leaving you vulnerable to eavesdropping. If an attacker is able to intercept (capture) all data being sent over the internet between a browser and a web server they can see and use that information. Http is sent data in plain text over a network. HTTPS protocol is used for establishing secure channel between browser (client) and the web server.
This minor Linux bug fix created a much more serious problem [Ed: Notice how media calls GNU just "Linux" as if GNU does not exist or is a sub-project of the kernel]
While studying the patch for a recently fixed vulnerability in the GNU C library (glibc), cybersecurity engineers discovered another issue, which they say affected every Linux distro.
CloudLinux engineer Nikita Popov chanced upon what can essentially be classified as a denial-of-service vulnerability in the upstream glic. Popov believes the bug, tracked as CVE-2021-38604, can be exploited to cause a segmentation fault, causing an application to crash.
Remote code execution flaws lurk in countless routers, IoT gear, cameras using Realtek Wi-Fi module SDKs • The Register
Taiwanese chip designer Realtek has warned of four vulnerabilities in three SDKs accompanying its Wi-Fi modules, which are used in almost 200 products made by more than five dozen vendors.
I was offered $500k as a thank-you bounty for pilfering $600m from Poly Network, says crypto-thief • The Register
The mysterious miscreant who exploited a software vulnerability in Poly Network to drain $600m in crypto-assets, claims the Chinese blockchain company offered them $500,000 as a reward for discovering the weakness.
Most of the digital funds have been returned over several transactions. “We appreciate you sharing your experience and believe your action constitutes white hat behaviour ... Since, we believe your action is white hat behaviour, we plan to offer you a $500,000 bug bounty after you complete the refund fully,” the thief wrote in their transaction metadata, seemingly quoting or paraphrasing a message received from Poly Network.
Kernel: Maple Tree, Xen, and Linux at 30
today's howtos
GNOME and GTK 4/40: Text Input in GTK 4 and Onboarding Sketches
Devices With Linux, Arduino, and More
