Programming Lefotvers
-
OpenAI's GPT-3-based pair programming model – Codex – now open for private beta testers through an API • The Register
OpenAI has released its new and improved version of Codex, its AI code-completion model, to beta testers through an API.
Co-founders Greg Brockman and Ilya Sutskever demonstrated Codex's abilities during a livestream broadcasted on Twitch, earlier this week. They showed the system was capable of generating Python code for simple tasks like printing and formatting text, given instructions in plain English.
-
[Older] What Does "Learn to Code" Actually Mean? - DEV Community
Over the years, the phrase "learn to code" has gained a lot of popularity, most notoriously as a sort of cheeky suggestion to throw at folks that aren't happy with their job. However, I can't count the number of times I've been approached personally for sincere advice on "learning computer coding" or the number of times I see something related asked about in a group on social media where I feel compelled to give advice. This post intends to shed some light on if this path is right for you, how to actually get started and how deep you may need to go, and to share some of my opinions around job prospects throughout the post.
-
Qt Creator 5 - CMake projects update
Qt Creator 5 comes with bug fixes and new features that affect CMake projects.
-
Releasing nailing-cargo 1.0.0
It's not really possible to make a nontrivial Rust project without using cargo. But the build process automatically downloads and executes code from crates.io, which is a minimally-curated repository. I didn't want to expose my main account to that.
And, at the time, I was working on a project which for which I was also writing a library as a dependency, and I found that cargo couldn't cope with this unless I were to commit (to my git repository) the path (on my local laptop) of my dependency.
I filed some bugs, including about the unpublished crate problem. But also, I was stubborn enough to try to find a workaround that didn't involve committing junk to my git history. The result was a short but horrific shell script.
-
Most fancy | Playing Perl 6␛b6xA Raku
On Discord (yes, we are that cool) MrDispatch wished for a way to collect a bunch of classes right after their declaration. I believe, with the power of the MOP, we can go a step further and register the type-object even before the definition is finished.
-
CSV viewers for CSV haters
There are quite a few programs that let us CLI people view a CSV file as a simple table. I doubt if there any CSV parsers that work perfectly with all variations in the wild of the horrible, awful CSV format, but the two parsers shown here are usually reliable.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 725 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Maple Tree, Xen, and Linux at 30
today's howtos
GNOME and GTK 4/40: Text Input in GTK 4 and Onboarding Sketches
Devices With Linux, Arduino, and More
Recent comments
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago