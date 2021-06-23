Free Software: PSQ/WAL-GL, Apache, HandBrake, Dolphin, LibreOffice
-
WAL-G 1.1 released
Great news, we've just released the new WAL-G version.
-
The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Program for ApacheCon@Home 2021
The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced keynotes, sponsors, and program for ApacheCon@Home, taking place online 21-23 September 2021. Registration is open and free for all attendees.
"With dozens of compelling talks on the latest Apache innovations, presented by noted community experts and supported by an impressive roster of sponsors, we expect a record turnout of attendees," said Ruth Suehle, ASF Executive Vice President and ApacheCon@Home co-Chair. "We're excited to enable participants to join us at their own convenience online and to build on the success of last year's inaugural ApacheCon@Home, with nearly 3,500 attendees."
-
HandBrake 1.4.1
HandBrake is an open-source, GPL-licensed, multiplatform, multithreaded video transcoder, available for MacOS X, Linux and Windows. Handbrake can process most common multimedia files and any DVD or BluRay sources that do not contain any kind of copy protection.
-
The Ultimate Guide to Dolphin Emulator. - Make Tech Easier
Today you can find hundreds of emulators for dozens of old systems for multiple platforms. However, Dolphin manages to stand out from the crowd by achieving something almost impossible: combining advanced features and a high degree of compatibility with ease of use.
With Dolphin, which is available for Windows, macOS, Linux, and Android, you gain access to the vast majority of titles for Nintendo’s GameCube and Wii consoles. Theoretically, since it’s easy to use, you only have to run it, add some games, and play. Practically, though, it’s worth investing some time to customize and configure Dolphin to your liking. This way, you’ll be able to take advantage of its advanced features and play your games better than you would on the actual hardware.
-
Milestone 2 - Rendering an image of the search result
In the part 1, I talked about the functionality added to LibreOffice to create indexing XML file from the document, which can be used to feed into a search indexing engine. After we search, we expect a search hit will contain the added internal node information from the indexing XML file. The next step is that with the help of that information, we now render that part of the document into an image.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 660 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Kernel: Maple Tree, Xen, and Linux at 30
today's howtos
GNOME and GTK 4/40: Text Input in GTK 4 and Onboarding Sketches
Devices With Linux, Arduino, and More
Recent comments
3 hours 41 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
5 hours 49 min ago
6 hours 33 min ago
6 hours 40 min ago
8 hours 36 min ago
8 hours 38 min ago
9 hours 1 min ago
9 hours 3 min ago
13 hours 18 min ago