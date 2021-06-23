Kernel: Maple Tree, Xen, and Linux at 30 Maple Tree v2 Patches For The Linux Kernel - 13~840% Faster For Malloc Threads Test Case - Phoronix Sent out last year was a "request for comments" on "Maple Tree" as a new data structure for the Linux kernel. The latest version of the Maple Tree patches were sent out today with mixed results but for where gains are being made they can be quite significant. The Maple Tree is a data structure for storing index ranges that map to a single pointer and work well on modern CPUs (modern CPU caches) in an RCU-safe manner. Post-RFC, earlier this year Oracle sent out their Maple Tree patches with promising results and have now been succeeded by the "v2" patches.

Xen Developer and Design Summit: A Year of Fuzzing with Xen - Xen Project At the 2021 Xen Developer and Design Summit, Tamas K Lengyel, Senior Security Researcher at Intel Corporation, gave a deep dive into the latest developments of Intel’s Xen-based fuzzer that the organization open-sourced last year. A fuzzer is a program that helps detect bugs in code. Since open-sourcing, Tamas and his team have gained operational experience while fuzzing a variety of kernel modules in Linux. In this talk, he showcases the workflow that led to the discovery of several security issues in the Linux kernel, such as NULL-pointer dereferences, array-index out-of-bounds, and infinite loops in interrupt-context. All the issues were triggerable by an external device via DMA but thanks to the fuzzing effort, are now fixed upstream. This talk covers how Xen can be used to fuzz Windows VMs and even Xen itself!

30 Years of Linux History Told via Distros [Ed: GNU is 38; it's unfair to pretend distros are just a kernel] Happy Birthday, Linux. At 30 years old, you have made quite a reputation for yourself. Having spirited the rise of open-source software, you have turned the world of proprietary computing upside down. Of course, you had a bit of a premature start. You entered the world of technology with little more than a kernel to call your own. That was the intent of a young computer science student from Helsinki named Linus Torvalds in doing this personal fun project. In 1991, he created your code that would become the basis for a completely new approach to operating systems for computers. The rest of that story, as they say, is history. You suffered a name change at first. You started out being called Freax, as in "free," "freak," and "x" (referencing the Unix computer OS). But eventually, your creator came around to sharing his own lineage with you, christening you Linux.

today's howtos Using Linux Process Monitoring Commands: ps, pstree, top In this tutorial we’ll learn the fundamentals of the ps, pstree, and top commands, to monitor processes in Linux. When we start a Linux system, it starts with several processes. Some are system processes, and some are application processes set to trigger when we start a system. We need to be able to monitor these processes. Depending on the situation, we may need to monitor active and child processes, or the amount of system resources they consume. To do this, we can use various commands, based on what we need to monitor.

How to install Wavebox on a Chromebook Today we are looking at how to install Wavebox on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.

Wi-Fi Not Working on Ubuntu? Here’s How to Fix It Has your Wi-Fi stopped working again on Ubuntu? Don't worry. Check out these four ways to fix your Wi-Fi problems for good. Ubuntu is popular for its robustness and relatively fewer errors. But it's not without its bag of problems, for sure. One such problem is with its Wi-Fi driver. You might power up your system only to find that your Wi-Fi is not working. While there is no definite answer to why this happens, there certainly are various kinds of fixes that you can try to get it working again. Let's start with the simplest one first.

How to Download and Install uGet Download Manager on Linux Download managers are a popular tool to manage all your downloads within a single application and provide you with some handy features. If you've recently transitioned from the Windows operating system to Linux, you might be looking for an alternative to the famous Internet Download Manager (IDM). With uGet, your search for a download manager compatible with Linux ends here. Should you consider using such a tool, and what features does it have to offer? Find out in this article.