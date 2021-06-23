Setting new expectations for open source maintainers
For a long time, there were two basic tests for releasing open source: "Does it do what I need it to do?" and "Does it compile?"
Sure, it was nice if it did things for others, but more than anything else, it at least needed to be fun for the developer and run at all for others. Then with the rise of package management, things leveled up a bit: "Is it packaged?" Shortly after that, the increasing popularity of test-driven development added another requirement: "Do the tests pass?"
Each of these new requirements made more work for open source maintainers, but (by and large) maintainers didn't grump too much about them. I think this happened for two reasons: First, the work was often aligned with skills developers needed to learn for their jobs, and second, they were broadly perceived as beneficial for all users of the software, not just corporate developers.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Virtual Reality, AMD, and Among Us
Realtek AP-Router SDK vulnerabilities could impact millions of routers and IoT devices
The IoT Inspector Research Lab has discovered four high and critical vulnerabilities in the Realtek AP-Router “Jungle” SDK used for RTL819x SoCs that could impact millions of WiFi routers and dongles. An attacker can use a network attack, e.g. without physical access to the device, to generate a buffer or stack overflow helping him access the system and execute his own code. Realtek has released an advisory (PDF) with patchsets for all four vulnerabilities so you should upgrade the firmware if you can.
