Games: Virtual Reality, AMD, and Among Us
Having VR issues on Linux? You should look to disable async reprojection | GamingOnLinux
Virtual Reality is still a niche and doing it on Linux is a niche within a niche, that said when it works it's brilliant but there's a few problematic issues that have arisen recently.
After having played a great many hours, and picking up a fan to prevent myself overheating, I feel it's safe to say I'm now a huge fan of VR. Sadly though, there are times where updates roll out with SteamVR that cause problems on Linux and it doesn't really seem much of a priority for Valve to fix (compared with updating Proton).
Is AMD Ryzen Good For Gaming? The Best AMD CPUs Reviewed - Make Tech Easier
Is AMD Ryzen good for gaming? This has been a pretty common question since the initial launch of the Ryzen series in 2015. Even today, there can be legitimate debates launched when AMD fails to compete with Intel in some way. To properly answer the question, we need to dive into the details of how AMD has competed with Intel in the CPU space and provide good Ryzen CPU recommendations.
Among Us not connecting on Linux with Proton? Here's a simple fix | GamingOnLinux
Among Us continues to be a very popular game and it can run quite nicely on Linux with Steam Play Proton, however if you have issues with it not connecting or getting a black screen - there's a really simple fix.
One reason we're bringing this up, is that recently Epic Games released a new game mode for Fortnite called Fortnite Impostors. No guessing needed where they got the idea and terminology from. There's been a lot of talk on how Epic with Fortnite has, again, copied a developer without credit. The Among Us developers don't seem to be particularly amused by this either. Epic teams up with all sorts of brands but apparently not indie game developers.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Realtek AP-Router SDK vulnerabilities could impact millions of routers and IoT devices
The IoT Inspector Research Lab has discovered four high and critical vulnerabilities in the Realtek AP-Router “Jungle” SDK used for RTL819x SoCs that could impact millions of WiFi routers and dongles. An attacker can use a network attack, e.g. without physical access to the device, to generate a buffer or stack overflow helping him access the system and execute his own code. Realtek has released an advisory (PDF) with patchsets for all four vulnerabilities so you should upgrade the firmware if you can.
