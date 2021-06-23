today's leftovers (devices and Web)
Celebrating the community: Toshan
Introducing the PineNote
You’ve been asking us to create an e-ink device for years, and indeed we actually looked to make one as early as 2017. I even remember publicly ping-ponging ideas with the community members at the time and researching which SoC would be the best fit for such a device. At the time we were looking to create an alternative to the entry-level Kindle and other such big-brand e-readers. We quickly learned, however, that big brands heavily subsidize their e-readers via book sales and even if we sold an open e-reader at cost (or a loss), we still couldn’t possibly match popular devices’ price tag. Thankfully, the technology landscape and what is achievable using e-ink has significantly changed since 2017. Since the announcement of Rockchip’s RK3566 we knew our opportunity to create an open e-ink device had arrived. Early this year we made the decision to create the PineNote.
Amiga 500 is back! This is this replica console with gamepad and 25 games
A whole generation of gamers grew up playing with one of these consoles, and the Retro Games company already carries a few models including the THEC64 Mini that replicates the famous Commodore 64 (as well as its original size variant). Now it is the turn of the emblematic Amiga 500, which will arrive in a reduced format thanks to the fact that, like the previous ones, it actually carries modern hardware and an emulator to run the games.
1994: How Perl Became the Foundation of Yahoo
A quick note about what Yahoo was, as a product, during the year 1994. It was a simple directory of websites, structured as a hierarchy. As 1994 began, there were just 623 websites on the Web, according to a study by MIT Researcher Matthew Gray. Yes, less than 1,000 websites in the entire world! So Yang and Filo’s directory was designed to help early web users navigate this small but growing world of websites. (Incidentally, the software program Gray used to measure the size of the Web was called World Wide Web Wanderer, aka the Wanderer — and it was a Perl-based web crawler, first deployed in June 1993.)
Thanks to some Twitter sluething by Andy Baio and Joe Crawford earlier this year, the May 1994 Perl script that generated an early version of the Yahoo directory is available to view on GitHub. Here’s a slice of that Perl code, which in this case served to create the directories: [...]
Browsers listening to developers or users requires them to be humble
The reality of the modern web is that browsers currently hold all of the power, which practically speaking means that Chrome holds all of the power. What happens is in their hands, and Chrome especially has demonstrated that it will add or remove things regardless of what the standards may or may not say. This will not be changed just by changing who is involved in the standardization process; it will only be changed by Chrome and other browsers deciding to listen and then to change their plans based on what they hear, to do things they didn't plan to do and not do things that they had planned to do.
Proprietary Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Virtual Reality, AMD, and Among Us
Realtek AP-Router SDK vulnerabilities could impact millions of routers and IoT devices
The IoT Inspector Research Lab has discovered four high and critical vulnerabilities in the Realtek AP-Router “Jungle” SDK used for RTL819x SoCs that could impact millions of WiFi routers and dongles. An attacker can use a network attack, e.g. without physical access to the device, to generate a buffer or stack overflow helping him access the system and execute his own code. Realtek has released an advisory (PDF) with patchsets for all four vulnerabilities so you should upgrade the firmware if you can.
