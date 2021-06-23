Android Leftovers
10 Best Flight Tracking Apps for Android to Stay Updated About the Flights
Best MOBAs on Android 2021: Top Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas on Mobile - Droid Gamers
Best Android app deals of the day: Door Kickers, more - 9to5Toys
Best Android phones of 2021 | Popular Photography
Best Android Games of 2021 So Far - TechStory
Best Android Controllers for Mobile Gaming in 2021 [Buying Guide]
Android 12 will let you take full page screenshots in Chrome - Android Community
Pixels are getting Adaptive Charging improvements with Android 12
JioPhone Next tipped to feature up to 3GB RAM, Android 11 Go & starts at Rs. 3499 (~$47)!
Google bans yet another 9 Android apps, now you must delete them | Express.co.uk
Google Associate Android Developer Exam Dumps | The African Exponent.
Google Pixel 5A Review: Still the Best Deal in Android | WIRED
The best Android TV box of 2021, the Nvidia Shield TV, is now $20 off this week only | Android Central
Infinix X1 40-Inch Android Smart TV Review: Good Display At An Affordable Price Tag Pros - Gizbot Reviews
Elisa Estonia launches hybrid Android TV service powered by Nagra, Technicolor, Tech4home and 3SS | Daily News | IBC
These are all the watches being updated to Wear OS 3 | Android Central
Android’s beta accessibility feature will help users control phone using facial expressions
Bluvy Is the Android-Powered Shower Speaker of the Future
Google 'Snapshot' homescreen comes to life w/ new tool - 9to5Google
AYN Odin handheld game console with Snapdragon 845 and Android coming soon for $199 and up (crowdfunding) - Liliputing
Android Automotive OS in Volvo XC40 Recharge Could Make Android Auto and Carplay Extinct–But Too Smartphoney?
This cheap Android handheld could be an emulation beast
Proprietary Software Leftovers
today's howtos
Games: Virtual Reality, AMD, and Among Us
Realtek AP-Router SDK vulnerabilities could impact millions of routers and IoT devices
The IoT Inspector Research Lab has discovered four high and critical vulnerabilities in the Realtek AP-Router “Jungle” SDK used for RTL819x SoCs that could impact millions of WiFi routers and dongles. An attacker can use a network attack, e.g. without physical access to the device, to generate a buffer or stack overflow helping him access the system and execute his own code. Realtek has released an advisory (PDF) with patchsets for all four vulnerabilities so you should upgrade the firmware if you can.
