Proprietary Software Leftovers Redaction Failure Shows Grayshift Is Swearing Cops To Secrecy About Its Phone-Cracking Tech Law enforcement loves its new tech advances. It also hates to talk about them, operating under the assumption that the business of serving the public isn't the public's business. When pressed, officials will say something about staying one step ahead of criminals. But more often the opacity is nothing more than antagonism directed at people who expect transparency from those cashing publicly funded paychecks.

LockBit 2.0 Ransomware Proliferates Globally The LockBit ransomware-as-a-service (RaaS) gang has ramped up its targeted attacks, researchers said, with attempts against organizations in Chile, Italy, Taiwan and the U.K. using version 2.0 of its malware. Attacks in July and August have employed LockBit 2.0, according to a Trend Micro analysis released on Monday, featuring a souped-up encryption method.

Top researcher slams Microsoft over 'astonishingly bad' security advisories A well-known security researcher has slammed Microsoft for its "astonishingly bad" security advisories, pointing to the wording in a TCP/IP remote code execution vulnerability released on 10 August this year as an example.

BlackBerry software flaw could impact cars, medical devices - U.S. agencies The warning came after the Canadian company disclosed that its QNX Real Time Operating System has a vulnerability that could allow an attacker to execute an arbitrary code or flood a server with traffic until it crashes or gets paralyzed. The software is used by automakers including Volkswagen, BMW and Ford Motor in many critical functions including the Advanced Driver Assistance System.

today's howtos Install VistA on GT.M or YottaDB A Mumps database (like VistA) is a series of routines and globals (a global in Mumps really means a file on disk). To load VistA into GT.M/YottaDB, you need to obtain the these from the CACHE.DAT distributed by the VA. Efforts are underway to lobby the VA to distribute the FOIA instance as a set of globals and routines; rather than in a proprietary format. Since the establishment of OSEHRA, each monthly update of FOIA is exported as routines and globals in zwrite format at GitHub. In addition, DSS vxVistA can be obtained from this repository and WorldVistA can be obtained from here. In our example, for setting up a VistA Database, we will use FOIA VistA.

How To Install and Secure MongoDB on CentOS 8 – TecAdmin MongoDB is a popularly used document-oriented, NoSQL, database program. The term NoSQL refers to not only SQL which is an approach to designing databases. A NoSQL database is modeled in a way that the storage and retrieval of data are done through documents, instead of using the tabular structure (tables and rows) used in the more traditional relational databases. MongoDB is a general-purpose database in which data is stored in flexible JSON-like documents in key-value pairs. Each MongoDB database has collections that contain documents. These documents can have different sizes, contents, and numbers of fields. It supports an optional schema model which means that the blueprint of the database doesn’t need to be defined beforehand. The MongoDB databases are very scalable. The document-oriented model makes MongoDB very flexible. It is great at load balancing and duplicating data and can run on multiple servers. These features allow it to keep the system running even if there is hardware failure. Following are some of the key features of MongoDB...

How To Mount Google Drive On Linux Operating Systems | Itsubuntu.com Thinking of using Google Drive in your Linux based operating systems then this tutorial is for you. In this tutorial post, we are going to show you the basic idea behind the mounting Google drive on Linux operating systems.

How to Install Ionic Framework on Debian 11 - LinuxCapable Ionic Framework is a free and open-source toolkit for building performing, high-quality mobile and desktop apps. Ionic comes with integrations for popular frameworks like Angular, React, and Vue and is one of the more popular frameworks amongst developers today in the mobile applications field. In the following tutorial, you will learn how to install Ionic Framework on your Debian 11 Bullseye, its dependencies, create a project, and learn how to start the test application.

How to Install KDE Plasma in Linux Desktop KDE is a well-known desktop environment for Unix-like systems designed for users who wants to have a nice desktop environment for their machines, It is one of the most used desktop interfaces out there.