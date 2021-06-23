Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Krita 5.0 Enters Public Beta Testing with All-New Resource System, Many New Features

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Wednesday 18th of August 2021 02:48:05 PM Filed under
Software

Development on Krita 5.0 kicked off a few months ago, and, as a major release, it promises numerous new features and improvements. The biggest change being an all-new resource system that has been in development for a few years now.

With the new resource system in place, Krita 5.0 will no longer load all brushes, gradients, patterns, etc. during start-up. Instead, it will cache all these information during the first run, which means that the app will be a bit faster when starting up, yet the first run will be slower as all the info needs to be cached.

Read more

»

First Beta for Krita 5.0 released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 18th of August 2021 03:23:30 PM.
  • First Beta for Krita 5.0 released

    Today, the Krita team releases the first beta for Krita 5.0. Krita 5.0 is a major release, with a lot of new features and a lot of changes.

    We intend to release the final version in September, but that is not a hard promise! We will continue fixing issues that come in from testing the beta and the nightly builds so we can release a solid Krita 5. Please consider supporting Krita’s development through the development fund...

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

below: a time traveling resource monitor

One of the kernel’s primary responsibilities is mediating access to resources. Sometimes this might mean parceling out physical memory such that multiple processes can share the same host. Other times it might mean ensuring equitable distribution of CPU time. In all these contexts, the kernel provides the mechanism and leaves the policy to “someone else”. In more recent times, this “someone else” is usually a runtime like systemd or dockerd. The runtime takes input from a scheduler or end user — something along the lines of what to run and how to run it — and turns the right knobs and pulls the right levers on the kernel such that the workload can —well — get to work. In a perfect world this would be the end of the story. However, the reality is that resource management is a complex and rather opaque amalgam of technologies that has evolved over decades of computing. Despite some of this technology having various warts and dead ends, the end result — a container — works relatively well. While the user does not usually need to concern themselves with the details, it is crucial for infrastructure operators to have visibility into their stack. Visibility and debuggability are essential for detecting and investigating misconfigurations, bugs, and systemic issues. To make matters more complicated, resource outages are often difficult to reproduce. It is not unusual to spend weeks waiting for an issue to reoccur so that the root cause can be investigated. Scale further compounds this issue: one cannot run a custom script on every host in the hopes of logging bits of crucial state if the bug happens again. Therefore, more sophisticated tooling is required. Enter below. Read more

Android Leftovers

Debian 11 Performance Uplift Is Looking Great For Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC

This past weekend marked the release of Debian 11 "Bullseye" as the newest version of this major Linux distribution that is also the basis for many others. Given the popularity of Debian stable on servers, our first round of Debian 11.0 benchmarking is looking at the performance relative to Debian 10.10 on latest-generation Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC "Milan" hardware. As Debian 11 incorporates the latest upstream software releases over the past two years, it should be little surprise but it makes for often sizable performance uplift when migrating to new releases, especially if you are running newer hardware. Read more

10 of the best email clients for Linux

Email is an indispensable medium of communication. Services like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and Outlook provide a web-based client to let users use Email services with the help of the internet and a browser. However, while accessing emails from web browsers may be the de-facto way of accessing emails, it might not be the quickest or efficient. Email clients for Linux provide an efficient way to manage both online and offline emails and lets you easily sync email accounts with the system and notify users of any new email. In addition, email clients can add multiple email accounts and supports plugin-ins that add additional features to increase productivity and functionality. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6