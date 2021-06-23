today's howtos
-
How To Install UrBackup on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install UrBackup on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, UrBackup is a free and powerful network backup solution for personal and enterprise. It has almost all the features you need from backup software. It provides a web-based interface to manage all backups. It is cross-platform and can be installed on Windows, Linux, and many Linux-based NAS operating systems.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the UrBackup open source network backup on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
-
How to Install Grafana Monitoring System on CentOS 8 – VITUX
Grafana is a widely used open-source system monitoring solution for Linux servers. It is e.g. used by PayPal, eBay, and Red Hat. Grafana is a good choice for all engineers who want to use a scalable and robust dashboard monitoring tool. This monitoring tool monitors various data sources. Using Grafana, you can bind time-series databases like Prometheus or Influx DB and relational databases like PostgreSQL or MySQL.
-
How to Install UrBackup Server and Client on Ubuntu 20.04
Regularly backup the live server is a very important task of any system administrator. It will help you to recover your data in the event of data loss or system failure. There are a lot of free and commercial backup tools available in the market.
UrBackup is an open-source and client/server backup system for Linux operating systems. It supports both file and image backups in a live system without interrupting current processes. It provides a web-based interface to manage all backups. It is cross-platform and can be installed on Windows, FreeBSD, Linux, and many Linux-based NAS operating systems.
-
wget – CentOS: How to Install and Use Wget
Wget is used to download files via the CLI. In this beginner-friendly tutorial, we’ll show you how to install and use the wget command on CentOS.
-
How to set up and use Python virtual environments for Ansible | Enable Sysadmin
It's vital to test new technology before rolling it out into your production environment. I like to use Python virtual environments provided by the venv module for developing and testing Ansible playbooks and features. Instead of using the default Python and Ansible commands installed on your system, you can easily set up multiple Python environments and test different versions of Ansible and its component libraries.
-
Install and Use Curl on Debian 11 Bullseye Linux - Linux Shout
cURL is an open-source command-line program integrated into Linux systems for a long time. It enables files to be transferred from or to a server without user interaction. In addition to HTTP, the program supports a variety of other network protocols such as FTP, FTPS, HTTPS, GOPHER, TELNET, DICT, FILE, and LDAP. It is controlled via command-line parameters that are specified when the program is called.
Furthermore, since 2018 cURL is also the part of the Microsoft operating system. It is also used in cars, televisions, routers, printers, smartphones, tablets, and many other devices. cURL uses the libcurl library for all functions relating to data transfer. It is often used for working with REST used -ful services, such as for the development or debugging of such services.
-
Easy guide to monitoring your systems with Checkmk
This tutorial will show you how to take your first steps with Checkmk, a comprehensive IT monitoring system that identifies issues across your entire IT infrastructure. Checkmk monitors servers, applications, networks, cloud environments and many other systems. I will show you how to install Checkmk on Ubuntu 20.04 and add hosts (systems to be monitored) to the monitoring. Checkmk also runs on other Linux distributions such as Debian, RHEL, CentOS or SLES, in a Docker container, or also as a virtual appliance. You can download the latest version for all platforms from the official Checkmk website. For this tutorial I will use the Checkmk Raw Edition, which is completely open source.
The goal of this article is to give you a quick start into Checkmk and the world of IT monitoring. Checkmk comes with numerous powerful features, and I recommend checking the documentation online for further reference. You will see that it is fairly easy to set up a first monitoring, as many configuration tasks are performed automatically, and thanks to the around 2,000 official monitoring plug-ins, Checkmk supports many systems right out of the box.
-
Connect to an external PostgreSQL database with SSL and Red Hat's single sign-on technology | Red Hat Developer
This article shows you how to connect securely to applications and data sources using Red Hat's single sign-on technology. The example connects to an external PostgreSQL database in secure Single Sockets Layer (SSL) mode, first locally and then on Red Hat OpenShift. As you will see, it is usually much easier to carry out the integration first on a standalone instance of Red Hat's SSO, and then deploy it on OpenShift.
-
below: a time traveling resource monitor
One of the kernel’s primary responsibilities is mediating access to resources. Sometimes this might mean parceling out physical memory such that multiple processes can share the same host. Other times it might mean ensuring equitable distribution of CPU time. In all these contexts, the kernel provides the mechanism and leaves the policy to “someone else”. In more recent times, this “someone else” is usually a runtime like systemd or dockerd. The runtime takes input from a scheduler or end user — something along the lines of what to run and how to run it — and turns the right knobs and pulls the right levers on the kernel such that the workload can —well — get to work. In a perfect world this would be the end of the story. However, the reality is that resource management is a complex and rather opaque amalgam of technologies that has evolved over decades of computing. Despite some of this technology having various warts and dead ends, the end result — a container — works relatively well. While the user does not usually need to concern themselves with the details, it is crucial for infrastructure operators to have visibility into their stack. Visibility and debuggability are essential for detecting and investigating misconfigurations, bugs, and systemic issues. To make matters more complicated, resource outages are often difficult to reproduce. It is not unusual to spend weeks waiting for an issue to reoccur so that the root cause can be investigated. Scale further compounds this issue: one cannot run a custom script on every host in the hopes of logging bits of crucial state if the bug happens again. Therefore, more sophisticated tooling is required. Enter below.
Android Leftovers
Debian 11 Performance Uplift Is Looking Great For Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC
This past weekend marked the release of Debian 11 "Bullseye" as the newest version of this major Linux distribution that is also the basis for many others. Given the popularity of Debian stable on servers, our first round of Debian 11.0 benchmarking is looking at the performance relative to Debian 10.10 on latest-generation Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC "Milan" hardware. As Debian 11 incorporates the latest upstream software releases over the past two years, it should be little surprise but it makes for often sizable performance uplift when migrating to new releases, especially if you are running newer hardware.
10 of the best email clients for Linux
Email is an indispensable medium of communication. Services like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and Outlook provide a web-based client to let users use Email services with the help of the internet and a browser. However, while accessing emails from web browsers may be the de-facto way of accessing emails, it might not be the quickest or efficient. Email clients for Linux provide an efficient way to manage both online and offline emails and lets you easily sync email accounts with the system and notify users of any new email. In addition, email clients can add multiple email accounts and supports plugin-ins that add additional features to increase productivity and functionality.
