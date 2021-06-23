Games: Kraken Academy, Galactic Chef, Macromedia Director, and MultiZork
-
Save your school in Kraken Academy!! with the help of a time-loop on September 10 | GamingOnLinux
Kraken Academy!! sounds like a wonderfully weird game where you attending the most unusual high-school that's full of ghosts, cultists, crocodiles and a magical Kraken. Described in their email as "groundhog-day adventure inspired by 90s comedy anime" and that pretty much sold me right away.
In the game you need to find a traitor who is trying to apparently destroy everything and they could be anyone at your school. Thankfully some friendly magical Kraken decides to bestow upon you the ability to time travel so you loop over and over, each time getting that little bit closer to find out who this traitor is. Sounds wild.
-
Play through a sci-fi cooking competition show in Galactic Chef | GamingOnLinux
Thoughtquake Studios are currently developing Galactic Chef, a fun spin on cooking games with a sci-fi theme where you take part in a competitive cooking show.
Featuring procedural generation to make it meals fresh each time, along with plenty of voxels you will make up some fancy looking delights while being scored by alien judges on flavour, texture, ambition, technical execution, and the unique requirements of each challenge. It honestly sounds great with it being simulated quite a bit behind the scenes on how the different ingredients and their voxels react to heat, moisture, damage, and more.
-
ScummVM continues keeping games alive with early Macromedia Director support | GamingOnLinux
Remember any classic games made with Macromedia Director? Well you're in luck, as the ScummVM project is adding in some early support for it.
For those unaware ScummVM is a free and open source application that allow you to run tons of classic graphical adventure and role-playing games, as long as you have the data files needed. This allows you to easily play them on modern systems, often with enhancements to make the experience a bit smoother.
-
Icculus has released MultiZork, making the 1980 classic Zork multiplayer | GamingOnLinux
Some games live on forever and that's very much the case with Zork, a true classic interactive fiction adventure from 1980 and thanks to Ryan "Icculus" Gordon there's also now MultiZork.
In a post on Patreon, Icculus gives a brief history of their love for Zork, a game that "not only uses its own programming language, it uses its own CPU" and so it's been made to run practically everywhere. As long as a system had a working Z-Machine emulator it would work, and that was needed as this was back in the days where there wasn't much of a standard for PC systems. All it needs is a working text interface and so you can play it across so many places.
For fun Icculus wrote MojoZork, a "single C file that is just enough of the Z-Machine to complete Zork 1 (and probably several other early Infocom games)" and it seems due to the way it was made there's just enough room to squeeze in a couple of extra players and so that's what Icculus did.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 374 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
below: a time traveling resource monitor
One of the kernel’s primary responsibilities is mediating access to resources. Sometimes this might mean parceling out physical memory such that multiple processes can share the same host. Other times it might mean ensuring equitable distribution of CPU time. In all these contexts, the kernel provides the mechanism and leaves the policy to “someone else”. In more recent times, this “someone else” is usually a runtime like systemd or dockerd. The runtime takes input from a scheduler or end user — something along the lines of what to run and how to run it — and turns the right knobs and pulls the right levers on the kernel such that the workload can —well — get to work. In a perfect world this would be the end of the story. However, the reality is that resource management is a complex and rather opaque amalgam of technologies that has evolved over decades of computing. Despite some of this technology having various warts and dead ends, the end result — a container — works relatively well. While the user does not usually need to concern themselves with the details, it is crucial for infrastructure operators to have visibility into their stack. Visibility and debuggability are essential for detecting and investigating misconfigurations, bugs, and systemic issues. To make matters more complicated, resource outages are often difficult to reproduce. It is not unusual to spend weeks waiting for an issue to reoccur so that the root cause can be investigated. Scale further compounds this issue: one cannot run a custom script on every host in the hopes of logging bits of crucial state if the bug happens again. Therefore, more sophisticated tooling is required. Enter below.
Android Leftovers
Debian 11 Performance Uplift Is Looking Great For Intel Xeon, AMD EPYC
This past weekend marked the release of Debian 11 "Bullseye" as the newest version of this major Linux distribution that is also the basis for many others. Given the popularity of Debian stable on servers, our first round of Debian 11.0 benchmarking is looking at the performance relative to Debian 10.10 on latest-generation Intel Xeon "Ice Lake" and AMD EPYC "Milan" hardware. As Debian 11 incorporates the latest upstream software releases over the past two years, it should be little surprise but it makes for often sizable performance uplift when migrating to new releases, especially if you are running newer hardware.
10 of the best email clients for Linux
Email is an indispensable medium of communication. Services like Gmail, Yahoo Mail, and Outlook provide a web-based client to let users use Email services with the help of the internet and a browser. However, while accessing emails from web browsers may be the de-facto way of accessing emails, it might not be the quickest or efficient. Email clients for Linux provide an efficient way to manage both online and offline emails and lets you easily sync email accounts with the system and notify users of any new email. In addition, email clients can add multiple email accounts and supports plugin-ins that add additional features to increase productivity and functionality.
Recent comments
57 sec ago
13 min 40 sec ago
3 hours 37 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 47 min ago
3 hours 50 min ago
7 hours 6 min ago
7 hours 41 min ago
7 hours 42 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago