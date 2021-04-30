Audiocasts/Shows: Coder Radio, mintCast, and Setting up a Windows-to-Linux Game Streaming Server
Second-Class Desktop | Coder Radio 427
Chris makes a big mistake on the road, and Mike drops some reality-based sage wisdom.
But it's really all just a ruse to get you to email the show.
mintCast 367.5 – Not Talkin’ Shop
2:03 Linux Innards
43:38 Vibrations from the Ether
52:35 Check this Out
55:29 Announcements & Outro
In our Innards section, we talk hobbies
And finally, the feedback and a couple of suggestions
Setting up a Windows to Linux Game Streaming Server - Invidious
There are many tweaks, hacks, and work-arounds for forcing Windows games to run on Linux.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
MATE 1.26 released
This release might have taken a little longer than usual but now after 18 month of development we are very pleased to release MATE 1.26. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen.
Security: Lots of Nonsense, Microsoft, and More
