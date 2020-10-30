Linux Kernel and Linux Foundation Latest
PREEMPT-RT Locking Infrastructure Possibly Ready For Linux 5.15 - Phoronix
Six dozen patches working on the PREEMPT-RT locking infrastructure for real-time kernels is now queued up in TIP's "locking/core" branch and will presumably be sent in for the Linux 5.15 merge window coming up quickly.
These 72 patches are part of the Linux real-time (RT) work by Thomas Gleixner and others. This locking infrastructure work for real-time kernel builds is replacing mutex, ww_mutex, rw_semaphore, spinlock, and rwlock with RT-Mutex-based primitives. For non-real-time kernel builds there should be no functional changes with these locking changes.
Proposed: Allow Building The Linux Kernel With x86-64 Microarchitecture Feature Levels - Phoronix
A set of two patches posted this week would allow the Linux kernel to be easily built with the different x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels supported by the latest LLVM Clang and GCC compilers.
Rather than just having per-CPU/core family targeting by the code compilers, over the past year the "x86-64 micro-architecture feature levels" have gained adoption as some common levels for both AMD and Intel processors to group CPU capabilities into a few tiers.
Linux Foundation's InterUSS Adopted by Swiss Federal Office of Civil Aviation to Meet European U-Space Requirements for Unmanned Aircraft
InterUSS, a Linux Foundation open source project that enables trusted, secure and scalable interoperability to advance safe, equitable and efficient drone operations, today announced the launch of the network remote identification service (NET-RID). The new feature meets the European U-Space Regulation established by the European Union Safety Council, which will be enforced beginning January 2023.
The Linux Foundation and the TODO Group Announce the Schedule for OSPOCon Europe 2021, Oct 6
The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, along with co-host the TODO Group, an open group of organizations who collaborate on practices, tools and other ways to run successful and effective open source programs and projects, today announced the conference agenda for OSPOCon Europe 2021. The event takes place October 6 in London, England. The schedule can be viewed here.
The Linux Foundation and the TODO Group Announce the Schedule for OSPOCon Europe 2021, Oct 6
In-person attendees will be required to be fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus and wear a mask while onsite at the event. Additionally, all attendees will need to comply with all on-site health measures, in accordance with The Linux Foundation Code of Conduct. To learn more, visit the Health & Safety webpage and read our blog post.
Google announces the Allstar GitHub app for continuous enforcement of best security practices
MATE 1.26 released
This release might have taken a little longer than usual but now after 18 month of development we are very pleased to release MATE 1.26. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen.
