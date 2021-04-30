Foliate eBook Reader for Linux is a Must Have
Have you heard of Foliate ebook reader? It’s one of the best Ubuntu apps available. In this post we show you its features, and detail how to install Foliate on Ubuntu so you can try it yourself.
Foliate is a GTK app for Linux desktops (though it may work on Linux phones like the PinePhone). The back-of-the-book blurb described it as a “simple and modern ebook viewer”.
But it’s so much more than that.
Most of probably prefer to read ebooks on an e-reader device like an Amazon Kindle or a Nook. But there are features that an eBook viewer for your PC can offer that a dedicated ebook reader can’t.
And it’s precisely those features you’ll find within the ‘pages’ of Foliate.
