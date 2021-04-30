IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Looking back on 30 years of Linux history with Red Hat's Richard Jones [Ed: A look back at 38 (thirty eight) years of GNU/Linux; one has to appreciate how IBM has managed to delete GNU from history while still mentioning MINIX and it refers to "Open Source", which did not even exist as a term in 1991, simply because it hates the F word, freedom] The Linux kernel and the second version of the GNU General Public License (GPLv2) turned 30 this year. As part of that major milestone we asked Red Hatters who have been using or contributing to Linux since the early days about their experiences. What was it like contributing to Linux, what was it like using it? Could you imagine that Linux would have the impact it's had on the world up until now? Today we’re talking to Richard Jones who has been using Linux since the early 1990s, joining Red Hat in 2007. Richard is now a Senior Principal Software Engineer in Red Hat’s R&D Platform team.

How to accelerate Artificial Intelligence (AI): 9 tips | The Enterprisers Project Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved from “when will we do it?” to “how will we speed it up?” in many organizations. AI passed some important tests during the pandemic, says David Tareen, director of AI and analytics at SAS. “The pandemic put AI and chatbots in place to answer a flood of pandemic-related questions. Computer vision supported social distancing efforts. Machine learning models have become indispensable for modeling the effects of the reopening process.” "If there's one reason IT leaders should accelerate the broader adoption of AI, it's the ability to uncover opportunities." But the future upside of AI is still considerable. “Artificial intelligence is designed to reveal what you can’t see due to the sheer volume of data that is available,” says Josh Perkins, field CTO at digital platform company AHEAD. “If there’s one reason IT leaders should accelerate the broader adoption of AI, it’s the ability to uncover opportunities that generate real business value through insights and efficiencies where perhaps there were none.” That puts pressure on IT teams to deliver and work harder to overcome the challenges that exist in scaling the implementation and adoption of AI in the enterprise.

IT careers: 3 habits of continuous learners | The Enterprisers Project Increasingly, knowledge is the new currency in the IT industry. Given the rapid pace of change, knowledge management has become crucial for professionals to stay competitive and succeed. IT professionals who invest time in continuous learning (and leaders who facilitate this) will not only keep their skillset relevant, but also gain confidence in their own capabilities to embrace change. Continuous learners can leverage their knowledge of new trends, tools, coding languages, etc. to boost their professional growth. Both IT professionals and leaders must cultivate continuous learning habits for their teams to stay on top of the latest information.

Two keys to adopting AI/ML: Data excellence and collaboration Machine learning has many applications and benefits for a variety of businesses. However, it’s complicated and requires collaboration to bring you value. In this post, we'll talk about how Red Hat can assist you in being successful with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), no matter what phase of your journey you’re in.

New features in JBoss Tools 4.19.1 and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.19.1 for Eclipse (2021-03) | Red Hat Developer JBoss Tools 4.19.1 and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.19.1 for Eclipse (2021-03) are now available. In this release, we focused on improving tooling for the Quarkus framework, adding improvements for container-based development, and bug fixing. This article highlights just a few of these enhancements.