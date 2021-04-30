Security: Lots of Nonsense, Microsoft, and More
Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security enhances protection for Linux [Ed: Manila Standard reprints spammy trash for snakeoil peddler whose proprietary software poses more risk than whatever it claims to tackle]
HolesWarm Malware Exploits Unpatched Windows, Linux Servers [Ed: Same old pattern of trying to make "Linux" and Windows sound like they are equally vulnerable]
[Kubernetes] Alpha in v1.22: Windows HostProcess Containers [Ed: Microsoft is trying to steer Kubernetes into back-doored malware]
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (haproxy), Fedora (c-ares, hivex, kernel, libtpms, newsflash, python-django, rust-gettext-rs, and rust-gettext-sys), openSUSE (c-ares and libsndfile), Scientific Linux (cloud-init, edk2, exiv2, firefox, kernel, kpatch-patch, microcode_ctl, sssd, and thunderbird), SUSE (c-ares, fetchmail, haproxy, kernel, libmspack, libsndfile, rubygem-puma, spice-vdagent, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (exiv2, haproxy, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, and linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.11, linux-oracle, linux-raspi).
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
MATE 1.26 released
This release might have taken a little longer than usual but now after 18 month of development we are very pleased to release MATE 1.26. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen.
Security: Lots of Nonsense, Microsoft, and More
