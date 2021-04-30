today's howtos
How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 1
How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 2
How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 3
How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 4
Set up KVM && Cockpit WEB Console on Ubuntu DDE 21.04
How to Check Battery Status Using Linux Command Line | Linux Journal
Checking the battery status through GUI is easy. Hovering the mouse cursor over the battery indicator given in the Laptop task bar simply shows the battery level. But, did you know you can find the battery status through the Linux command line as well?
Yes, there are some utilities in Linux that can be of help in this regard.
This article explains 4 different methods of checking laptop battery status using the Linux command line. So,
How to Download and Install Zoom on Linux
Zoom is one of the popular video conferencing solutions out there. It's essentially a cloud-based app that lets you organize meetings and team up in real-time to conduct webinars and group calls.
Although you can access Zoom on the web via its web client or progressive web app (PWA), it is advisable you download its desktop client for quick and easy access.
How to Install and Use Neofetch on Linux
Neofetch displays an ASCII logo of your Linux distribution along with information related to your system in the terminal. Many Linux users will use it in screenshots of their desktops just because they think it's cool. And they're right. You can use it to show off your setup in screenshots too.
Since the utility doesn't come preinstalled on Linux, users have to install it manually on their system. By the end of this, you'll have a decent understanding of how to install and use Neofetch on a Linux machine.
How to install Webmin on Debian 11 Bullseye Server Linux - Linux Shout
Webmin is an open-source application platform that gives a web-based graphical user interface to manage Linux servers. Here we learn how to install Webmin on Debian 11 Linux server to manage web hosting using its repository.
Managing command line servers can be tricky especially for beginners, hence a Webmin-like admin control panel can make all this easy. Because of the web-based system administration interface for Unix. Any modern web browser can be used to set up user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing, and much more.
Webmin eliminates the need to manually edit Unix configuration files such as /etc/passwd and allows a system to be managed from the console or remotely. Further extension of Webmin features is possible with the help of built-in or external modules.
How to install Debian 11 "Bullseye" - Invidious
In this video, I am going to show how to install Debian 11 "Bullseye".
How to Install Debian 11 (Bullseye) Step by Step
Hello Geeks, Debian has finally released its stable OS version 11 and It’s code name is ‘bullseye’. Debian 11 is a LTS version which means we will get updates and support till 2025. It has come up with brand new theme ‘Homeworld’ and new Linux kernel 5.10. Apart from this, it also supports 32-bit systems and exFat file system. Other noticeable feature of Debian 11 is that it has updated version of desktop environments like GNOME 3.38, KDE plasma 5.20, Xfce 4.16 and other OS package updates.
How to Install Bagisto eCommerce Platform on Ubuntu 20.04
Bagisto is the popular open-source eCommerce platform built on the hottest technologies Bagisto is the popular open-source eCommerce platform built on the hottest technologies Laravel & Vue.js. A complete eCommerce solution built for merchants to cater to their online shop needs and very easy for developers to contribute and build. Bagisto has a built-in easy navigable admin panel and is bundled with functionalities like Multi-Currency, Multi-Localization, Access Control Level, Multi-Channel, Payment integration, and much more.
How To Install Pritunl VPN Server on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pritunl VPN Server on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Pritunl VPN is currently one of the most secure open-source VPN tools that can be used for multi-cloud VPN peering. Pritunl VPN server uses MongoDB and can be deployed on any cloud infrastructure.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Pritunl VPN on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How to pair the Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Linux
Do you want to play games on your Linux PC using your Nintendo Switch Pro controller but don’t know how to get it to pair to your computer? We can help! Follow along as we go over how to pair the Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Linux!
Access Your Database Remotely Through an SSH Tunnel | RoseHosting
Secure Shell or SSH is a client-server-based communication protocol that is used to connect securely from one machine to another. It uses a network port to create a connection session between the server that listens on the chosen port and the client which sends the SSH connection request on that port.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
MATE 1.26 released
This release might have taken a little longer than usual but now after 18 month of development we are very pleased to release MATE 1.26. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen.
Security: Lots of Nonsense, Microsoft, and More
