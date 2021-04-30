Language Selection

Open Hardware/Modding: InnoRoute/Raspberry Pi 4, Tang Nano, and Arduino

Hardware
  • Pi HAT brings Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to Raspberry Pi 4

    InnoRoute has launched its “Real-Time HAT,” a HAT for Raspberry Pi 4 that enables support for TSN and other real-time protocols. The Artix-7 FPGA-based HAT supports TSN and PoE through its 3 GbE ports.

    InnoRoute has rolled out the Real-Time HAT, a HAT that brings Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capability to the Raspberry Pi 4. At the heart of the Real-Time HAT’s functionality is a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and three Analog Devices ADIN13007 Gbit Ethernet transceiver PHY chips. The HAT enables precise network timing for real time protocols such as TSN and others. It can do synchronization between HATs, over the network, or with external GPS PPS. Its connectors are set up so that additional HATs can be attached on top of the Real-Time HAT.

  • $18 Tang Nano 4K FPGA board comes with HDMI output, optional camera - CNX Software

    Sipeed’s Tang Nano 4K FPGA board is an upgrade to the company’s Tang Nano FPGA board with a more powerful GOWIN GW1NSR-LV4C FPGA with 4608 LUT (instead of 1152) and a Cortex-M3 microcontroller embedded into the chip.

    Like the previous board, the new Tang Nano 4K features a USB-C port for power and downloading the bitstream, but replace the RGB LCD interface with an HDMI port, and adds support for an optional OV2640 camera.

  • Keep tabs on your daily runs with this interactive tracker | Arduino Blog

    Being able to keep oneself accountable while working out is a vital component to almost any good exercise plan, since repetition is the key to success. In response to their significant other wanting a way to track their workouts throughout the week, Instructables user smooth_jamie set out to build a highly interactive device that gives the person using it motivation to continue on after accomplishing the day’s goal.

    The project largely consists of a large rectangular enclosure, which houses a series of seven 128×32 OLED screens, along with a single push button next to each one. Just across from the displays is a string of WS2812B LEDs that correspond to that day’s achievement or lack thereof. Jamie had run into the issue of the OLEDs having hardcoded I2C address, so they were forced to use an I2C multiplexer breakout. They also wanted for the device to play a short song to really commemorate meeting that day’s goal, so a speaker and amplifier circuit was added onto the Arduino Mega.

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers

  • Looking back on 30 years of Linux history with Red Hat's Richard Jones [Ed: A look back at 38 (thirty eight) years of GNU/Linux; one has to appreciate how IBM has managed to delete GNU from history while still mentioning MINIX and it refers to "Open Source", which did not even exist as a term in 1991, simply because it hates the F word, freedom]

    The Linux kernel and the second version of the GNU General Public License (GPLv2) turned 30 this year. As part of that major milestone we asked Red Hatters who have been using or contributing to Linux since the early days about their experiences. What was it like contributing to Linux, what was it like using it? Could you imagine that Linux would have the impact it's had on the world up until now? Today we’re talking to Richard Jones who has been using Linux since the early 1990s, joining Red Hat in 2007. Richard is now a Senior Principal Software Engineer in Red Hat’s R&D Platform team.

  • How to accelerate Artificial Intelligence (AI): 9 tips | The Enterprisers Project

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) has moved from “when will we do it?” to “how will we speed it up?” in many organizations. AI passed some important tests during the pandemic, says David Tareen, director of AI and analytics at SAS. “The pandemic put AI and chatbots in place to answer a flood of pandemic-related questions. Computer vision supported social distancing efforts. Machine learning models have become indispensable for modeling the effects of the reopening process.” "If there's one reason IT leaders should accelerate the broader adoption of AI, it's the ability to uncover opportunities." But the future upside of AI is still considerable. “Artificial intelligence is designed to reveal what you can’t see due to the sheer volume of data that is available,” says Josh Perkins, field CTO at digital platform company AHEAD. “If there’s one reason IT leaders should accelerate the broader adoption of AI, it’s the ability to uncover opportunities that generate real business value through insights and efficiencies where perhaps there were none.” That puts pressure on IT teams to deliver and work harder to overcome the challenges that exist in scaling the implementation and adoption of AI in the enterprise.

  • IT careers: 3 habits of continuous learners | The Enterprisers Project

    Increasingly, knowledge is the new currency in the IT industry. Given the rapid pace of change, knowledge management has become crucial for professionals to stay competitive and succeed. IT professionals who invest time in continuous learning (and leaders who facilitate this) will not only keep their skillset relevant, but also gain confidence in their own capabilities to embrace change. Continuous learners can leverage their knowledge of new trends, tools, coding languages, etc. to boost their professional growth. Both IT professionals and leaders must cultivate continuous learning habits for their teams to stay on top of the latest information.

  • Two keys to adopting AI/ML: Data excellence and collaboration

    Machine learning has many applications and benefits for a variety of businesses. However, it’s complicated and requires collaboration to bring you value. In this post, we'll talk about how Red Hat can assist you in being successful with artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), no matter what phase of your journey you’re in.

  • New features in JBoss Tools 4.19.1 and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.19.1 for Eclipse (2021-03) | Red Hat Developer

    JBoss Tools 4.19.1 and Red Hat CodeReady Studio 12.19.1 for Eclipse (2021-03) are now available. In this release, we focused on improving tooling for the Quarkus framework, adding improvements for container-based development, and bug fixing. This article highlights just a few of these enhancements.

today's howtos

  • How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 1
  • How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 2
  • How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 3
  • How to run Apache Spark on MicroK8s and Ubuntu Core, in the cloud: Part 4
  • Set up KVM && Cockpit WEB Console on Ubuntu DDE 21.04
  • How to Check Battery Status Using Linux Command Line | Linux Journal

    Checking the battery status through GUI is easy. Hovering the mouse cursor over the battery indicator given in the Laptop task bar simply shows the battery level. But, did you know you can find the battery status through the Linux command line as well? Yes, there are some utilities in Linux that can be of help in this regard. This article explains 4 different methods of checking laptop battery status using the Linux command line. So,

  • How to Download and Install Zoom on Linux

    Zoom is one of the popular video conferencing solutions out there. It's essentially a cloud-based app that lets you organize meetings and team up in real-time to conduct webinars and group calls. Although you can access Zoom on the web via its web client or progressive web app (PWA), it is advisable you download its desktop client for quick and easy access.

  • How to Install and Use Neofetch on Linux

    Neofetch displays an ASCII logo of your Linux distribution along with information related to your system in the terminal. Many Linux users will use it in screenshots of their desktops just because they think it's cool. And they're right. You can use it to show off your setup in screenshots too. Since the utility doesn't come preinstalled on Linux, users have to install it manually on their system. By the end of this, you'll have a decent understanding of how to install and use Neofetch on a Linux machine.

  • How to install Webmin on Debian 11 Bullseye Server Linux - Linux Shout

    Webmin is an open-source application platform that gives a web-based graphical user interface to manage Linux servers. Here we learn how to install Webmin on Debian 11 Linux server to manage web hosting using its repository. Managing command line servers can be tricky especially for beginners, hence a Webmin-like admin control panel can make all this easy. Because of the web-based system administration interface for Unix. Any modern web browser can be used to set up user accounts, Apache, DNS, file sharing, and much more. Webmin eliminates the need to manually edit Unix configuration files such as /etc/passwd and allows a system to be managed from the console or remotely. Further extension of Webmin features is possible with the help of built-in or external modules.

  • How to install Debian 11 "Bullseye" - Invidious

    In this video, I am going to show how to install Debian 11 "Bullseye".

  • How to Install Debian 11 (Bullseye) Step by Step

    Hello Geeks, Debian has finally released its stable OS version 11 and It’s code name is ‘bullseye’. Debian 11 is a LTS version which means we will get updates and support till 2025. It has come up with brand new theme ‘Homeworld’ and new Linux kernel 5.10. Apart from this, it also supports 32-bit systems and exFat file system. Other noticeable feature of Debian 11 is that it has updated version of desktop environments like GNOME 3.38, KDE plasma 5.20, Xfce 4.16 and other OS package updates.

  • How to Install Bagisto eCommerce Platform on Ubuntu 20.04

    Bagisto is the popular open-source eCommerce platform built on the hottest technologies Bagisto is the popular open-source eCommerce platform built on the hottest technologies Laravel & Vue.js. A complete eCommerce solution built for merchants to cater to their online shop needs and very easy for developers to contribute and build. Bagisto has a built-in easy navigable admin panel and is bundled with functionalities like Multi-Currency, Multi-Localization, Access Control Level, Multi-Channel, Payment integration, and much more.

  • How To Install Pritunl VPN Server on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pritunl VPN Server on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Pritunl VPN is currently one of the most secure open-source VPN tools that can be used for multi-cloud VPN peering. Pritunl VPN server uses MongoDB and can be deployed on any cloud infrastructure. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Pritunl VPN on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to pair the Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Linux

    Do you want to play games on your Linux PC using your Nintendo Switch Pro controller but don’t know how to get it to pair to your computer? We can help! Follow along as we go over how to pair the Nintendo Switch Pro controller on Linux!

  • Access Your Database Remotely Through an SSH Tunnel | RoseHosting

    Secure Shell or SSH is a client-server-based communication protocol that is used to connect securely from one machine to another. It uses a network port to create a connection session between the server that listens on the chosen port and the client which sends the SSH connection request on that port.

MATE 1.26 released

This release might have taken a little longer than usual but now after 18 month of development we are very pleased to release MATE 1.26. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen. Read more

Security: Lots of Nonsense, Microsoft, and More

  • Kaspersky Hybrid Cloud Security enhances protection for Linux [Ed: Manila Standard reprints spammy trash for snakeoil peddler whose proprietary software poses more risk than whatever it claims to tackle]
  • HolesWarm Malware Exploits Unpatched Windows, Linux Servers [Ed: Same old pattern of trying to make "Linux" and Windows sound like they are equally vulnerable]
  • [Kubernetes] Alpha in v1.22: Windows HostProcess Containers [Ed: Microsoft is trying to steer Kubernetes into back-doored malware]
  • Security updates for Wednesday

    Security updates have been issued by Debian (haproxy), Fedora (c-ares, hivex, kernel, libtpms, newsflash, python-django, rust-gettext-rs, and rust-gettext-sys), openSUSE (c-ares and libsndfile), Scientific Linux (cloud-init, edk2, exiv2, firefox, kernel, kpatch-patch, microcode_ctl, sssd, and thunderbird), SUSE (c-ares, fetchmail, haproxy, kernel, libmspack, libsndfile, rubygem-puma, spice-vdagent, and webkit2gtk3), and Ubuntu (exiv2, haproxy, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, and linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-hwe-5.11, linux-oracle, linux-raspi).

