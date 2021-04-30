Open Hardware/Modding: InnoRoute/Raspberry Pi 4, Tang Nano, and Arduino
-
Pi HAT brings Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) to Raspberry Pi 4
InnoRoute has launched its “Real-Time HAT,” a HAT for Raspberry Pi 4 that enables support for TSN and other real-time protocols. The Artix-7 FPGA-based HAT supports TSN and PoE through its 3 GbE ports.
InnoRoute has rolled out the Real-Time HAT, a HAT that brings Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) capability to the Raspberry Pi 4. At the heart of the Real-Time HAT’s functionality is a Xilinx Artix-7 FPGA and three Analog Devices ADIN13007 Gbit Ethernet transceiver PHY chips. The HAT enables precise network timing for real time protocols such as TSN and others. It can do synchronization between HATs, over the network, or with external GPS PPS. Its connectors are set up so that additional HATs can be attached on top of the Real-Time HAT.
-
$18 Tang Nano 4K FPGA board comes with HDMI output, optional camera - CNX Software
Sipeed’s Tang Nano 4K FPGA board is an upgrade to the company’s Tang Nano FPGA board with a more powerful GOWIN GW1NSR-LV4C FPGA with 4608 LUT (instead of 1152) and a Cortex-M3 microcontroller embedded into the chip.
Like the previous board, the new Tang Nano 4K features a USB-C port for power and downloading the bitstream, but replace the RGB LCD interface with an HDMI port, and adds support for an optional OV2640 camera.
-
Keep tabs on your daily runs with this interactive tracker | Arduino Blog
Being able to keep oneself accountable while working out is a vital component to almost any good exercise plan, since repetition is the key to success. In response to their significant other wanting a way to track their workouts throughout the week, Instructables user smooth_jamie set out to build a highly interactive device that gives the person using it motivation to continue on after accomplishing the day’s goal.
The project largely consists of a large rectangular enclosure, which houses a series of seven 128×32 OLED screens, along with a single push button next to each one. Just across from the displays is a string of WS2812B LEDs that correspond to that day’s achievement or lack thereof. Jamie had run into the issue of the OLEDs having hardcoded I2C address, so they were forced to use an I2C multiplexer breakout. They also wanted for the device to play a short song to really commemorate meeting that day’s goal, so a speaker and amplifier circuit was added onto the Arduino Mega.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 584 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
today's howtos
MATE 1.26 released
This release might have taken a little longer than usual but now after 18 month of development we are very pleased to release MATE 1.26. A big thank you to all contributors who helped to make this happen.
Security: Lots of Nonsense, Microsoft, and More
Recent comments
1 hour 45 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 23 min ago
2 hours 42 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
4 hours 40 sec ago
4 hours 13 min ago
7 hours 36 min ago
7 hours 47 min ago