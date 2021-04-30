Programming Leftovers
John Goerzen: Distributed, Asynchronous Git Syncing with NNCP
I have a directory that I use with org-mode and org-roam. I want it to be synced across multiple machines. I also want to keep the history with git. And, I want to use end-to-end encryption (no storing a plain git repo on a remote server), have a serverless setup, not require any two machines to be up simultaneously, and be resilient in the face of races and conflicts.
Top 10 Best Programming Languages to Learn in 2021 (Most In-Demand)
Unlock your career opportunities to learn most in-demand Programming languages. In this article we have discuss top 10 best Programming languages to learn in 2021. Traditional programming languages become outdated over time, whereas the latest programming languages are introduced but never acquire momentum.
Making Taint support optional in Perl
One of the changes to Perl that we're considering on p5p (the perl5-porters mailing list) is the removal of taint support. The first step towards that is to add a Configure option that lets you build a Perl without taint support.
In this post I'll explain what we're considering, and why. The purpose of this post is to let everyone beyond p5p know about this, and give you a chance to comment.
A dream realized
Have you heard that they are finally putting together a proposal to add a clean modern OO system into the core of Perl?
If you haven’t, I strongly encourage you to look over the RFC for Corrina, or at least watch Ovid’s excellent presentation on the project.
It’s reassuring that the list of contributors to the proposed design includes some of the most highly respected names in the Perl community, many of whom have previously taken one (or more!) tilts at this particular object-oriented windmill.
Indeed, over the past two decades I too have repeatedly attempted to design and prototype richer and more robust OO systems for Perl, starting way back in the previous millennium with a brief stint as the maintainer of Class::Struct, and continuing on though the release of modules such as Class::Std, Class::Delegation, and most recently: Dios.
Python Iterators And Generators
In this notebook, we would explore the difference between iterators and generators, how to use them and also the best use cases for each of them.
How to Graph in Python
This article was contributed by Juni Learning, a learning platform for students ages 7-18 that offers 1:1 classes in computer science, math, and English. The article originally appeared on the Juni Learning website and is reposted here with permission.
Hi, my name is Ritika and I’m a senior instructor at Juni Learning! Welcome to this basic Python data science tutorial.
Today we’ll talk about how we can gather data and graph it in Python. Specifically, today we'll be working with survey data that we get beforehand from friends or family by asking what their favorite food is.
We’ll learn how to create bar graphs specifically using dataframes and the Seaborn package.
Build a JAR file with fastjar and gjar | Opensource.com
One of the many advantages of Java, in my experience, is its ability to deliver applications in a neat and tidy package (called a JAR, or Java archive.) JAR files make it easy for users to download and launch an application they want to try, easy to transfer that application from one computer to another (and Java is cross-platform, so sharing liberally can be encouraged), and easy to understand for new programmers to look inside a JAR to find out what makes a Java app run.
