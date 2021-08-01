It is with great pleasure to present to you the August release of a new stable ISO. Biggest news for this release are major changes in the aesthetics. The Midna theme has been redone, this includes a uniform look for SDDM and lockscreen with a (darker) transparent sidebar, cleaner splash-screen, and darker logout look. The application menu has moved from the long-used cascading menu option to the all-new Application Launcher introduced with Plasma 5.22. About eighteen months ago, KaOS set out to overhaul all the Calamares view modules into QML, this has now been just about completed (just one left, the partitioning module). This release adds another two new QML converted modules, the Users and Summary pages. It took a while, but now some other distributions are starting to use the KaOS converted modules too. The QML move gives Calamares a much more modern and uniform look with the other KaOS QML applications.

It seems like the self-hosting git world has all moved to gitlab or gitea. For a number of reasons not worth enumerating, I’m still running gitolite and recently decided I wanted to checkout my code via https using gitweb. I got through most of the installation and configuration without trouble (I could browse via the web and see all my repositories). But, when I tried to git clone using the https address I got a fatal “not found” error. It seems that gitweb, out of the box, allows for easy web-browsing of git repositories but needs some extra work if you want to clone over https. Specifically, you need to use git-http-backend.

today's leftovers Travel Technology: Desktop-As-A-Service with Shells.com [Ed: Why would anyone want this? Controlled by the family of the man who killed Freenode]

Design and Web team summary – 13 August 2021 Hey! My name is João and I’m a Senior Web Engineer on the Web Team. Since I’ve joined Canonical about 3 years ago I’ve had the opportunity of contributing to a lot of different projects. Those include, maintaining our websites, working with other teams across the company to build dashboards that ship as part of our products, improving continuous integration pipelines and creating tools to improve development and QA experience on the team’s projects. When I’m not doing any of the above, I would ideally be found traveling, trying out food, playing some tennis/padel or binge watching sports.

S.u.S.E., Opensuse and me Recently connect.opensuse.org, the openSUSE member directory and social site was shut down. You can read more about the reasons on openSUSE News. I also had my profile on the site, listing many of the things I worked on during the past two and a half decades. Reading it was quite a trip down the memory lane. It also reminded me, how the name changed over the years. Did you know that SUSE was originally an acronym for Software- und System-Entwicklung? This is why the original name is S.u.S.E.

Hacks.Mozilla.Org: Spring cleaning MDN: Part 2 [Ed: Mozilla has become somewhat of a laughing stock by outsourcing to Microsoft's proprietary software monopoly with surveillance; "It actually started before we moved MDN content to GitHub." What an awful shot in one's own foot. Mozilla is killing itself, bleeding itself to death.] Last month we removed a bunch of content from MDN. MDN is 16 years old (and yes it can drink in some countries), all that time ago it was a great place for all of Mozilla to document all of their things. As MDN evolved and the web reference became our core content, other areas became less relevant to the overall site. We have ~11k active pages on MDN, so keeping them up to date is a big task and we feel our focus should be there.

Dhanuka Warusadura: GSoC 21: Final report This is my last GSoC blog post. And the purpose of writing this blog post is to share the work I have completed during the past 10 weeks of Google Summer of Code 2021.

How to Gradient When You Can’t While this topic isn’t anything new (the asset in question is probably a decade old) I never shared a dirty little secret about some of our symbolic assets. UI icons in GNOME are to a major extent monochrome. They behave like text and can be rendered with various foreground colors depending on context. In a small subset of icons we use partially shaded elements. Those are done as a solid fill as well, but lowered opacity. Then can still remain recolorable at runtime. What we don’t have is the ability to draw a gradient that remains recolorable, because we’d need more somphisticated machinery to rewrite the stops of the gradient definition. Or can we? Unless you’re reading this on Planet or in your fancy RSS reader, you can see the spinner we’ve been using for well over 7 years now: It actually isn’t filtered particularly well in Firefox, but is nice and clean in gtk. Firefox amplifies one of the big downsides of this method, it’s quite prone to moiré. If you hover over the spinner, it reveals the nasty hack how the fade to transparency has been achieved.