Uptime in Tux Machines and Upcoming Relocation
A heads-up, folks!
SOME time soon the physical server of Tux Machines will need to be moved from one datacentre to another (the current datacentre is shutting down for good). Nothing will change, except perhaps some IP addresses, and duration of downtime is expected to be a couple of hours. In that period of time the IRC network will also be down (same physical machine), but it will be back online at around the same time as the site.
In terms of uptime, we haven't done too badly. 126 days since the last downtime and the issues we recently mentioned (due to a sort of DDOS) have been mostly resolved for weeks. That started around February and stopped at the start of this month. It might resume. Hopefully not...
So, in summary, if some time this coming month there's a long downtime, then it is likely intentional and scheduled. Given sufficient leeway or advance notice, we might even give a heads-up before the server starts its journey. The downside with such things may be, if you post a message about a site going offline and immediately (or shortly) after that the site does go offline, who's actually going to see that message? So we forewarn readers as early as today. █
-
- Roy Schestowitz's blog
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 696 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Zorin OS 16 Released with Stunning New Look and Array of Updates
The team announced the release of brand new Zorin OS 16, bringing some much-needed improvements and updates. We round up the release in this post.
Videos/Shows: Apple vs GPL, FLOSS Weekly on LF, and a Look at CarbonUI
LWN: Kernel Development Articles and Jonathan Corbet's Upcoming Linux Talk
Kernel: Linux 5.13.12, Linux 5.10.60, Linux 5.4.142, and DisplayPort 2.0
Recent comments
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 18 min ago
5 hours 20 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
9 hours 16 min ago
9 hours 24 min ago
9 hours 43 min ago
10 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 1 min ago