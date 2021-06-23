Clyde Seepersad of the Linux Foundation joins FLOSS Weekly to discuss trends in hiring, training, diversity, the massive demand, as well as the need for both old and new school approaches across every open source code base. Remember when open source was a new thing no company cared about? Now it's something nearly every enterprise can't do without. As a result, demand for talent and training is increasing. Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb discuss on FLOSS Weekly.

Both the Mac App Store and iOS store have an interesting history with the GPL and the FSF for obvious reasons the FSF doesn't like Apple but can you use GPL licenses like GPLv2 and GPLv3 on the iOS stores. The answer isn't that simple.

LWN: Kernel Development Articles and Jonathan Corbet's Upcoming Linux Talk The edge-triggered misunderstanding The Android 12 beta release first appeared in May of this year. As is almost obligatory, this release features "the biggest design change in Android's history"; what's an Android release without requiring users to relearn everything? That historical event was not meant to include one change that many beta testers are noticing, though: a kernel regression that breaks a significant number of apps. This problem has just been fixed, but it makes a good example of why preventing regressions can be so hard and how the kernel project responds to them when they do happen. Back in late 2019, David Howells made some changes to the pipe code to address a couple of problems. Unfortunately, that work caused the sort of regression that the kernel community finds most unacceptable: it slowed down (or even hung) kernel builds. After an extensive discussion, an unfortunate interaction with the GNU make job server was identified and a a fix by Linus Torvalds was applied that made the problem go away. The 5.5 kernel was released shortly afterward, kernel builds sped back up, and the problem was deemed to have been solved.

memfd_secret() in 5.14 The memfd_secret() system call has, in one form or another, been covered here since February 2020. In the beginning, it was a flag to memfd_create(), but its functionality was later moved to a separate system call. There have been many changes during this feature's development, but its core purpose remains the same: allow a user-space process to create a range of memory that is inaccessible to anybody else — kernel included. That memory can be used to store cryptographic keys or any other data that must not be exposed to others. This new system call was finally merged for the upcoming 5.14 release; what follows is a look at the form this call will take in the mainline kernel.

Hardening virtio Traditionally, in virtualized environments, the host is trusted by its guests, and must protect itself from potentially malicious guests. With initiatives like confidential computing, this rule is extended in the other direction: the guest no longer trusts the host. This change of paradigm requires adding boundary defenses in places where there have been none before. Recently, Andi Kleen submitted a patch set attempting to add the needed protections in virtio. The discussion that resulted from this patch set highlighted the need to secure virtio for a wider range of use cases. Virtio offers a standardized interface for a number of device types (such as network or block devices). With virtio, the guest runs a simplified, common driver, and the host handles the connection to the real underlying device. The communication between the virtio device (host side) and the driver (guest side) happens using data structures called virtqueues, which are typically memory buffers, though the actual implementation depends on the bus used.

"The kernel report" online, August 26 As part of the ramp-up to the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference, LWN editor Jonathan Corbet will be presenting a version of "The kernel report" at 9:00AM US/Mountain time (15:00 UTC) on Thursday, August 26. Registration for LPC is not required; all are welcome for an update on the state of kernel development and a perspective on 30 years of the Linux kernel. Please come for an interesting discussion and to help the LPC crew stress-test the 2021 infrastructure.