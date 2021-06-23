S OME time soon the physical server of Tux Machines will need to be moved from one datacentre to another (the current datacentre is shutting down for good). Nothing will change, except perhaps some IP addresses, and duration of downtime is expected to be a couple of hours. In that period of time the IRC network will also be down (same physical machine), but it will be back online at around the same time as the site.

Videos/Shows: Apple vs GPL, FLOSS Weekly on LF, and a Look at CarbonUI Apple Doesn't Accept The GPL, Or Do They?? - Invidious Both the Mac App Store and iOS store have an interesting history with the GPL and the FSF for obvious reasons the FSF doesn't like Apple but can you use GPL licenses like GPLv2 and GPLv3 on the iOS stores. The answer isn't that simple.

FLOSS Weekly 643: Open Source Hiring Trends - Open Source Training Clyde Seepersad of the Linux Foundation joins FLOSS Weekly to discuss trends in hiring, training, diversity, the massive demand, as well as the need for both old and new school approaches across every open source code base. Remember when open source was a new thing no company cared about? Now it's something nearly every enterprise can't do without. As a result, demand for talent and training is increasing. Doc Searls and Aaron Newcomb discuss on FLOSS Weekly.

CarbonUI Today we are looking at CarbonUI. It comes with Linux Kernel 5.13, based on Arch, KDE 5.22, and uses about 1GB of ram when idling. Enjoy!

