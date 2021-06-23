MATE 1.26 Desktop Environment Released with Initial Wayland Support, Updated Apps
The biggest change of the MATE 1.26 release is the implementation of initial support for the Wayland display server, which is currently available for the Atril document viewer, Pluma text editor, Terminal terminal emulator, and System Monitor apps, as well as some other components of the desktop environment.
Wayland is slowly becoming the norm for many popular GNU/Linux distributions, and it’s great to see more and more desktop environments and apps supporting it. MATE is the latest to add Wayland support, and the new version will probably be included by default in the upcoming Ubuntu MATE 21.10 (Impish Indri) release.
