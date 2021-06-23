today's howtos
How to Install Debian 11 on VirtualBox
In this tutorial, we learn how to install Debian 11 on VirtualBox. VirtualBox is open-source cross-platform virtualization software that allows running multiple guest operating systems.
Debian 11 comes with multiple Desktop environments such as Gnome, KDE, LXDE, LXQT, Mate, Xfce, and Cinnamon.
Let's install Debian 11 on VirtualBox with Gnome Desktop Environment.
Download Only Audio in MP3 Format With youtube-dl [Quick Tip]
youtube-dl is a versatile command line tool for downloading videos from YouTube and many other websites. I use it for making back up of my own YouTube videos.
By default, you use youtube-dl for downloading videos. How about extracting only the audio with youtubde-dl? That’s very simple actually. Let me show you the steps.
Asking nicely for root command execution (and getting it)
Suffice it to say, if you work someplace with enough machines, there's probably some way for you to get root on all of them if you can hit them with a handful of packets. I've seen it happen far too many times at enough companies to expect things to stay secure. I'm not talking about buffer overflows and stuff like that, although those exist too. I mean just straight up asking a service to please run a command for you (as root), and it gladly complies.
How to install the Substance Launcher by Adobe on a Chromebook
Today we are looking at how to install the Substance Launcher by Adobe on a Chromebook. Please follow the video/audio guide as a tutorial where we explain the process step by step and use the commands below.
How to Install and Use Ack Command in Linux with Examples
The Linux operating system allows you to search both directory structures and directory files for specific text string matches. A common tool that aids us in achieving these directory searches is a grep (global regular expression print) command. The grep’s use of regular expressions makes it possible to initiate any string pattern search towards a matching textual output on the command line.
How to disable core dumps in Linux including systemd - nixCraft
Core dumps created for diagnosing and debugging errors in Linux apps. They are also known as memory dump, crash dump, system dump, or ABEND dump. However, core dumps may contain sensitive info—for example, passwords, user data such as PAN, SSN, or encryption keys. Hence, we must disable them on production Linux servers.
This page explains how to prevent the Linux system from creating core dumps when using older init or systemd.
cat command in Linux / Unix with Examples
I am a new Linux and Unix system user. How do I use cat command on Linux or Unix-like operating systems? Can you provide basic examples and syntax usage for cat command?
The cat (short for concatenate) command is one of the most frequently used flexible commands on Linux, Apple Mac OS X, Unix, *BSD (FreeBSD / OpenBSD / NetBSD) operating systems.
Htop - An Interactive Process Viewer for Linux
This article is the continuation of our Linux system monitoring series, today we’re talking about the most popular monitoring tool called htop, which is just reached version 3.0.5 and comes with some cool new features.
today's leftovers
Programming and Standards/Consortia
SparkyLinux 6.0 “Po Tolo” Released Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
Dubbed “Po Tolo,” SparkyLinux 6.0 is fully compatible with the software repositories of the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system and includes up-to-date packages that were pushed as of August 16th, 2021, along with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series. Of course, that’s not the only thing new in the SparkyLinux 6.0 release, which also features an updated and improved Calamares graphical installer, native support for exFAT filesystems with the use of the exfatprogs utility for managing exFAT formatted partitions, and extended driverless printing to USB devices support with the new ipp-usb package, which is also included in Debian Bullseye.
Proprietary Software and Security
