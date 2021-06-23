Programming and Standards/Consortia Steinar H. Gunderson: plocate 1.1.9 released I've just released version 1.1.9 of plocate. It adds support for the -e (--existing) option from mlocate, since I needed it and it's nice to be complete.

Perl & Raku: Best frenemies Although the two lan­guages aren’t source-​compatible, the Inline::Perl5 mod­ule does enable Raku devel­op­ers to run Perl code and use Perl mod­ules with­in Raku, You can even sub­class Perl class­es in Raku and call Raku meth­ods from Perl code. I hadn’t real­ized until recent­ly that the Perl sup­port was so strong in Raku despite them being so dif­fer­ent, and so I thought I’d take the oppor­tu­ni­ty to write some sam­ple code in both lan­guages to bet­ter under­stand the Raku way of doing things. Rather than a sim­ple ​“Hello World” pro­gram, I decid­ed to write a sim­ple syn­di­cat­ed news read­er. The Raku mod­ules direc­to­ry didn’t appear to have any­thing com­pa­ra­ble to Perl’s WWW::Mechanize and XML::RSS mod­ules, so this seemed like a great way to test Perl-​Raku interoperability.

It's Time to Retire the CSV Another big drawback of CSV is its almost complete lack of metadata. While a human can often intuit what a file contains by looking at it, it’s much harder for software to do that without being given a lot of hints. Some variants of CSV (including RFC-4180) allow for the first row to be optionally used as a header, but few variants explicitly identify headers, leaving the parser either to be told there are headers or to try to make an educated guess. A column’s data type is even more difficult to determine automatically. Values in CSVs are just sequences of characters. They might represent more complex types, but there’s no way for a parser to know that type information just from looking at the file.

Vulkan SC 1.0 Coming For "Safety Critical" Graphics / Compute It's been over two years since The Khronos Group acknowledged they were working on safety critical Vulkan and now finally the 1.0 release is approaching for this graphics/compute interface suitable for safety critical systems. Khronos had maintained OpenGL SC as a safety critical subset of the OpenGL API for use in avionics, military equipment, medical devices, and other environments demanding stringent standards around safety. OpenGL SC though was last updated five years ago when OpenGL SC 2.0 was released. Moving forward, Vulkan SC is coming for next-generation safety critical systems for not only graphics but also compute.