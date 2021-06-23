today's leftovers
-
The Web Terminal Operator in Red Hat OpenShift provides a web terminal with common cluster tooling pre-installed. The operator gives you the power and flexibility to work with your product directly through the OpenShift web console, eliminating the need to have all your tooling installed locally.
This article is an overview of the new features introduced in Web Terminal Operator 1.3. These improvements include depending on the newly released DevWorkspace Operator, adding support for saving your home directory, and updating our tooling to be compatible with OpenShift 4.8.
-
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson once said, “Science literacy is the artery through which the solutions to tomorrow’s problems flow.”
The same can be said for data literacy. It unlocks the answers to business problems and holds the key to business success. But despite the fact that data literacy is now a required skill at many organizations, a data literacy survey by Accenture found that only 21 percent of 9,000 employees were confident in their data literacy skills.
Data literacy involves the ability to read and analyze data and find meaning and patterns in the information, statistics, and charts. It also includes molding and cleaning data to make it easier to process. And perhaps most importantly, it means understanding how to articulate and share what the data shows, enabling people to act upon it with confidence and make better decisions.
-
Google has finally decided to launch Fuchsia OS in all its glory. Today has been the designated day for the new operating system to reach all Google Nest Hubs.
Fuchsia OS has been mentioned for several years for no other purpose than to raise questions. Google commented that this operating system would reach their devices and at first it was believed that it would replace Android as we know it.
-
-
I stopped looking at dedicated camera mounting arms and truss systems once I realized they'd cost at least a couple hundred dollars—and the low end of the price range includes the weaker systems that I wouldn't trust with my $1000 camera rig!
Having mounted many TVs before, I realized TV ceiling mounts are cheap, sturdy, and available darn near everywhere. I bought this VideoSecu ceiling TV mount for $37, and decided there must be a way I could hack together some sort of rigid mounting plate for it, with a platform for the camera and a tripod screw underneath.
-
So you might ask what has that to do with Open Source software? The answer is easy and short: it is a matter of freedom. The freedom to choose and to participate. It is a matter of right for personal privacy.
Would you choose dictatorship or oligarchy over democracy? I guess you would not! So why in your digital life?
-
There is currently no common guidance that public authorities in Denmark can rely on when it comes to using Open Source. As the EU has pointed to increased use of Open Source as an obvious path to increased trust and transparency between authorities and citizens. Work has begun creating a practical guide on Open Source.
A guide that must include best practice, advice and recommendations as well as an overview of requirements and existing Open Source software.
-
GSoC 21: Final report [Ed: Why outsource a GSoC blog to Microsoft proprietary software when you already, as part of the project, use a self-hosted GitLab instance? Mentors should explain to students that GitHub is freedom's enemy.]
This is my last GSoC blog post. And the purpose of writing this blog post is to share the work I have completed during the past 10 weeks of Google Summer of Code 2021.
-
I didn’t give up or go away: two Calamares releases happened at the beginning of august, some KDE Frameworks MRs of mine landed, and then my family did get on a bicycle and see some of the countryside.
Programming and Standards/Consortia
-
I've just released version 1.1.9 of plocate. It adds support for the -e (--existing) option from mlocate, since I needed it and it's nice to be complete.
-
Although the two languages aren’t source-compatible, the Inline::Perl5 module does enable Raku developers to run Perl code and use Perl modules within Raku, You can even subclass Perl classes in Raku and call Raku methods from Perl code. I hadn’t realized until recently that the Perl support was so strong in Raku despite them being so different, and so I thought I’d take the opportunity to write some sample code in both languages to better understand the Raku way of doing things.
Rather than a simple “Hello World” program, I decided to write a simple syndicated news reader. The Raku modules directory didn’t appear to have anything comparable to Perl’s WWW::Mechanize and XML::RSS modules, so this seemed like a great way to test Perl-Raku interoperability.
-
Another big drawback of CSV is its almost complete lack of metadata. While a human can often intuit what a file contains by looking at it, it’s much harder for software to do that without being given a lot of hints.
Some variants of CSV (including RFC-4180) allow for the first row to be optionally used as a header, but few variants explicitly identify headers, leaving the parser either to be told there are headers or to try to make an educated guess.
A column’s data type is even more difficult to determine automatically. Values in CSVs are just sequences of characters. They might represent more complex types, but there’s no way for a parser to know that type information just from looking at the file.
-
It's been over two years since The Khronos Group acknowledged they were working on safety critical Vulkan and now finally the 1.0 release is approaching for this graphics/compute interface suitable for safety critical systems.
Khronos had maintained OpenGL SC as a safety critical subset of the OpenGL API for use in avionics, military equipment, medical devices, and other environments demanding stringent standards around safety. OpenGL SC though was last updated five years ago when OpenGL SC 2.0 was released. Moving forward, Vulkan SC is coming for next-generation safety critical systems for not only graphics but also compute.
SparkyLinux 6.0 “Po Tolo” Released Based on Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye”
Dubbed “Po Tolo,” SparkyLinux 6.0 is fully compatible with the software repositories of the recently released Debian GNU/Linux 11 “Bullseye” operating system and includes up-to-date packages that were pushed as of August 16th, 2021, along with the long-term supported Linux 5.10 LTS kernel series.
Of course, that’s not the only thing new in the SparkyLinux 6.0 release, which also features an updated and improved Calamares graphical installer, native support for exFAT filesystems with the use of the exfatprogs utility for managing exFAT formatted partitions, and extended driverless printing to USB devices support with the new ipp-usb package, which is also included in Debian Bullseye.
Proprietary Software and Security
-
A federal judge has said Dominion's lawsuit against a former Trump lawyer can move forward. Sidney Powell -- the self-proclaimed "Kraken" -- was supposed to storm into federal courts and present irrefutable evidence President Joe Biden's position as president had been fraudulently obtained.
-
-
"We have no indication that the data contained in the stolen files included any customer financial information, credit card information, debit or other payment information," the statement said, though it continued, "Some of the data accessed did include customers' first and last names, date of birth, SSN, and driver's license/ID information for a subset of current and former postpay customers and prospective T-Mobile customers."
