Kernel: AMD, C Programming, and ASUS Laptops
AMD To Optimize C3 Entry On Linux By Finally Skipping The Cache Flush
A minor optimization was posted by an AMD engineer on Wednesday for the Linux kernel.
The optimization posted is around the ACPI C3 power state handling on Linux for AMD processors. Right now when a CPU core enters the C3 power sleep state, its cache is flushed even though the cache may be shared with CPU cores that are not in the sleep state. As the AMD patch notes, "this will cause performance drop for the cores which share some caches."
DevC – Linus Torvalds “Nothing better than C”
Custom CPU/GPU Fan Curve Support For Some ASUS Laptops On Linux - Phoronix
Independent developer Luke Jones continues making good progress on improving the "ASUS-WMI" driver for better ASUS laptop support on Linux.
Luke recently worked on eGPU/dGPU toggling and panel overdrive support for higher-end ASUS laptops on Linux while now he's been working on custom fan curve support.
