HowTos
  • Check free disk space in Linux with ncdu | Opensource.com

    Computer users tend to amass a lot of data over the years, whether it's important personal projects, digital photos, videos, music, or code repositories. While hard drives tend to be pretty big these days, sometimes you have to step back and take stock of what you're actually storing on your drives. The classic Linux commands df and du are quick ways to gain insight about what's on your drive, and they provide a reliable report that's easy to parse and process. That's great for scripting and processing, but the human brain doesn't always respond well to hundreds of lines of raw data. In recognition of this, the ncdu command aims to provide an interactive report about the space you're using on your hard drive.

  • A sysadmin's guide to setting up collaboration with Mattermost | Enable Sysadmin

    Good collaboration is often a key contributing factor in high-performing teams. Collaboration is the process of working together towards a common goal, with teams working as one towards a common purpose, adapting as needed by using the available resources.

    Providing the right tools to facilitate collaboration can mean the difference between an efficient and an inefficient workplace. In the open source and closed source spheres, you'll find an abundance of collaboration tools. Some offer up a no-frills platform with the basics of instant messaging and voice calling. Others take it a step further and throw in video conferencing, custom plugins, continuous integration/continuous development (CI/CD) integrations, bot accounts, and more.

    Choosing a collaboration suite that is both open source and hosted on premises provides a number of advantages for sysadmins. Open source software often comes with the convenience of faster innovation, improved security, and more flexibility. Having the option to host a solution in-house instead of being forced onto a cloud-based solution can also be a huge plus for some companies, especially those with strict security policies.

  • GNU Linux – what to do – if there is no vi and no less – nano can do both

    in theory yes, nano can replace vi and less, but in reality, it faults on large amount of data-files-streams

  • Install MongoDB Using Vagrant In Linux - OSTechNix

    Vagrant is an open source software that provides a clean, easy to configure, reproducible, and portable development environment. Using Vagrant, we can easily and quickly build and maintain different virtual software development environments. In this guide, we will see how to install mongoDB using Vagrant in Linux operating system.

  • How to Install WordPress Ubuntu Using LAMP Stack

    For those who cannot afford the hustles of developing websites from scratch, there are now several content management systems (CMSs) such as WordPress that you can take advantage of to set up blogs as well as complete websites with a few clicks.

    WordPress is a powerful, free, and open-source, highly pluggable, and customizable CMS that is being used by millions around the world to run blogs and fully functional websites.

  • Set up KVM && Cockpit WEB Console on Debian Bullseye (11)
Kiwix returns in Debian Bullseye

The latest version of the Debian distro, 11.0 aka Bullseye, was released last week and after a long absence, includes Kiwix! Previously in Debian 10/Buster, we only had the underlying C/C++ libraries available. If you're not familiar with it, Kiwix is an offline content reader, providing Wikipedia, Gutenberg, TED talks, and more in ZIM (.zim) files that can be downloaded and viewed entirely offline. You can get the entire text of the English Wikipedia in less than 100GB. apt install kiwix will get you a graphical desktop application that allows you to download and read ZIMs. apt install kiwix-tools installs kiwix-serve (among others), which serves ZIM files over an HTTP server. Read more

Mozilla: Rust, SUMO, and Privacy Advice for Firefox

  • This Week in Rust 404
  • Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – August 2021

    Summer is here. Despite the current situation of the world, I hope you can still enjoy a bit of sunshine and the breezing air wherever you are. And while vacations are planned, SUMO is still busy with lots of projects and releases. So let’s get the recap started!

  • 9 Firefox Addons to Protect Your Online Privacy - Make Tech Easier

    Our modern browsers are much better than their ancestors at protecting us from vulnerabilities and online dangers, but the big ones aren’t always so great when it comes to caring for your privacy. Firefox is one of the better browsers in this regard, with some decent anti-tracking features, but you may still need to get some add-ons to shore up those privacy defenses. The following add-ons for the Firefox browser can help with that. Here are some of our favorites that will block all the online nonsense you don’t want any part of.

Audiocasts/Show: The Linux Link Tech Show, BSDNow, and Bad Voltage

Android Leftovers

