Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Best Kali Linux tools

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 19th of August 2021 01:55:09 PM Filed under
Software
Security

Kali Linux installation comes with a pre-configuration of system tools that meet the above-stated three objectives. This Linux distribution does not limit itself to these pre-installed system tools, as you are free to install and use as many as you like from its repository.

This article is for users that have installed Kali Linux and are trying to familiarize themselves with the operating system. It is also a good starting point for users that have thought of using Kali Linux but need more information before making this transition.

Since Kali Linux tools fall into several categories, this article guide gives the best Kali Linux tools. These tools relate to the use of the Kali Linux operating system as a penetration testing environment.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Kiwix returns in Debian Bullseye

The latest version of the Debian distro, 11.0 aka Bullseye, was released last week and after a long absence, includes Kiwix! Previously in Debian 10/Buster, we only had the underlying C/C++ libraries available. If you're not familiar with it, Kiwix is an offline content reader, providing Wikipedia, Gutenberg, TED talks, and more in ZIM (.zim) files that can be downloaded and viewed entirely offline. You can get the entire text of the English Wikipedia in less than 100GB. apt install kiwix will get you a graphical desktop application that allows you to download and read ZIMs. apt install kiwix-tools installs kiwix-serve (among others), which serves ZIM files over an HTTP server. Read more

Mozilla: Rust, SUMO, and Privacy Advice for Firefox

  • This Week in Rust 404
  • Support.Mozilla.Org: What’s up with SUMO – August 2021

    Summer is here. Despite the current situation of the world, I hope you can still enjoy a bit of sunshine and the breezing air wherever you are. And while vacations are planned, SUMO is still busy with lots of projects and releases. So let’s get the recap started!

  • 9 Firefox Addons to Protect Your Online Privacy - Make Tech Easier

    Our modern browsers are much better than their ancestors at protecting us from vulnerabilities and online dangers, but the big ones aren’t always so great when it comes to caring for your privacy. Firefox is one of the better browsers in this regard, with some decent anti-tracking features, but you may still need to get some add-ons to shore up those privacy defenses. The following add-ons for the Firefox browser can help with that. Here are some of our favorites that will block all the online nonsense you don’t want any part of.

Audiocasts/Show: The Linux Link Tech Show, BSDNow, and Bad Voltage

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6