Kali Linux installation comes with a pre-configuration of system tools that meet the above-stated three objectives. This Linux distribution does not limit itself to these pre-installed system tools, as you are free to install and use as many as you like from its repository.

This article is for users that have installed Kali Linux and are trying to familiarize themselves with the operating system. It is also a good starting point for users that have thought of using Kali Linux but need more information before making this transition.

Since Kali Linux tools fall into several categories, this article guide gives the best Kali Linux tools. These tools relate to the use of the Kali Linux operating system as a penetration testing environment.