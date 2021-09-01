Intel this week hosted a virtual Architecture Day where they talked up their latest efforts from Alder Lake and Sapphire Rapids to their next-generation discrete graphics capabilities as well as other new offerings around IPUs and more. Here are the highlights from Intel Architecture Day 2021 and with a particular focus from our Linux angle.

Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM) offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware, today announced its new ultra-compact Open-Q™ 5165RB System on Module (SOM). Lantronix’s Open-Q™ 5165RB SOM features multiple specialized processing cores for powerful AI processing, image and graphics processing and audio processing.

Simply NUC “Tiger Canyon Porcoolpine” is a fanless Intel NUC offered with a choice of Tiger Lake UP3 processors, notably Core i3-1115G4, Core i5-1135G7, and Core i7-1165G7, and equivalent vPro parts when available. The mini PC comes with up to 64GB DDR4, NVMe & SATA storage, a Thunderbolt 4 port, two HDMI 2.0b ports, 2.5 GbE networking, and optional Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, as well as a DB9 serial port for industrial applications, for example, to connect a barcode scanner.

Canonical and DFI announce that the GHF51 and EC90A-GH, have been certified, based on the latest AMD-based platform. Both offer improved performance, a smaller footprint, and full access to open-source software with Ubuntu and Ubuntu Core. These are part of the first wave of products that passed the Ubuntu IoT hardware certification. Small footprint, better performance The GHF51 is positioned as the “Industrial Pi”, making it the first ultra-mini industrial motherboard powered by high-performance AMD Ryzen™ R1000 Processors. The EC90A-GH is a mini fanless embedded system holding an unprecedented processing throughput despite its size. This “industrial Pi” defines a new level of balance between performance and cost-effectiveness. Its expandability brings a versatility adapted for industrial application development, edge computing, AI vision, and more. The Ubuntu certification gives access to a rich open-source software ecosystem and equips developers with a platform for AIoT innovation.

Many will recall DFI motherboards from close to two decades ago for their wildly colored "LANParty" motherboards but in recent years the company has been focusing on IoT and industrial hardware where, of course, Linux has much relevance. DFI and Canonical today announced an AMD-powered Ubuntu-loaded "industrial Pi" single board computer.

While Ubuntu normally ships with the very latest GNOME desktop version issued just before release time, with Ubuntu 21.04 they stuck to GNOME 3.38 rather than punting early to GNOME 40. In the Ubuntu 21.10 development packages they since migrated to GNOME 40 but now it looks like they will be sticking to that and not pulling ahead to the near-final GNOME 41. GNOME 41 will be out in September (as usual) as the latest half-year update to this open-source desktop. Especially being one cycle ahead of an LTS release, normally Ubuntu's desktop would very much be on the latest and greatest GNOME version at the time, but that doesn't look like it will be the case for Ubuntu 21.10.

Best Kali Linux tools Kali Linux installation comes with a pre-configuration of system tools that meet the above-stated three objectives. This Linux distribution does not limit itself to these pre-installed system tools, as you are free to install and use as many as you like from its repository. This article is for users that have installed Kali Linux and are trying to familiarize themselves with the operating system. It is also a good starting point for users that have thought of using Kali Linux but need more information before making this transition. Since Kali Linux tools fall into several categories, this article guide gives the best Kali Linux tools. These tools relate to the use of the Kali Linux operating system as a penetration testing environment.