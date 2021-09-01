One-chip MAX10 FPGA-based module enables hardware security Skudo is crowdfunding Kryptor FPGA, a single-chip hardware security module (HSM) based on an Intel MAX10 FPGA. At $129 and up, the board embeds a soft-core suite of security encryption functions. A free Raspberry Pi API for Linux is available for the module. Estonia-based Skudo went live earlier this week on Crowd Supply with its Kryptor FPGA board. The one-chip card functions as a hardware security module (HSM) and a MAX10 FPGA development board. In order to make Kryptor FPGA more accessible to IoT developers and makers, the company says it’s providing a free Raspberry-Pi-compatible API for Linux. Skudo says the API will “allow almost anyone to get started in mere minutes.” An Arduino library is provided also.

today's leftovers Upgrade Maui Apps in Nitrux 1.5.1 A few days ago, we released version 2.0.0 of MauiKit and the Maui Applications. These updates will be present in the next distribution release (end of August); however, continue reading if you’d like to try them before then.

Download 10 Beautiful Wallpapers for Your Ubuntu Desktop

Best Linux Distro For Machine Learning

StartTLS in LDAP — Firstyear's blog-a-log LDAP as a protocol is a binary protocol which uses ASN.1 BER encoded structures to communicate between a client and server, to query directory information (ie users, groups, locations, etc). When this was created there was little consideration to security with regard to person-in-the-middle attacks (aka mitm: meddler in the middle, interception). As LDAP has become used not just as a directory service for accessing information, but now as an authentication and authorisation system it’s important that the content of these communications is secure from tampering or observation.

Short option parsing using getopt in C | Opensource.com Writing a C program to process files is easy when you already know what files you'll operate on and what actions to take. If you "hard code" the filename into your program, or if your program is coded to do things only one way, then your program will always know what to do. But you can make your program much more flexible if it can respond to the user every time the program runs. Let your user tell your program what files to use or how to do things differently. And for that, you need to read the command line.

IBM’s Red Hat cloud play is ‘doing fine,’ but analyst sees bigger challenges IBM is playing a game of catch-up when it comes to its focus on hybrid cloud, said Lisa Ellis, senior equity analyst at MoffettNathanson, in an interview with CNBC’s ‘TechCheck’ reporters this week. “It’s a little bit like trying to turn the Titanic,” Ellis described. “It’s a very small piece in a much broader portfolio of IBM, much of which is in structural decline and being negatively impacted by the cloud.” Enterprises are still headed in the direction of private cloud, Ellis noted.

A guide to understanding your team's implicit values and needs | Opensource.com Culture matters in open organizations. But "culture" seems like such a large, complicated concept to address. How can we help open organization teams better understand it? One solution might come from Michele J. Gelfand, author of Rule Makers, Rule Breakers: Tight and Loose Cultures and the Secret Signals That Direct Our Lives. Gelfand organizes all countries and cultures into two very simple groups: those with "tight" cultures and those with "loose" ones. Then she explains the characteristics and social norms of both, offering their relative strengths and weaknesses. By studying both, one might overcome the divisions and conflicts that separate people in and across teams, organizations, and countries.