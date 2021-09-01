One-chip MAX10 FPGA-based module enables hardware security
Skudo is crowdfunding Kryptor FPGA, a single-chip hardware security module (HSM) based on an Intel MAX10 FPGA. At $129 and up, the board embeds a soft-core suite of security encryption functions. A free Raspberry Pi API for Linux is available for the module.
Estonia-based Skudo went live earlier this week on Crowd Supply with its Kryptor FPGA board. The one-chip card functions as a hardware security module (HSM) and a MAX10 FPGA development board. In order to make Kryptor FPGA more accessible to IoT developers and makers, the company says it’s providing a free Raspberry-Pi-compatible API for Linux. Skudo says the API will “allow almost anyone to get started in mere minutes.” An Arduino library is provided also.
