today's howtos
How To Install pgAdmin 4 on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install pgAdmin 4 on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, pgAdmin is the leading open-source feature-rich PostgreSQL administration and development platform that runs on Linux, Unix, Mac OS X, and Windows. It provides all the features you need to manage your PostgreSQL databases from a web UI. PgAdmin 4 replaces PgAdmin III which was developed in the C++ language and supports PostgreSQL 9.2 and later releases. If you are not a fan of managing databases on the PostgreSQL shell, then PgAdmin4 is the go-to management tool.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the pgAdmin 4 open source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.
How To Check OS Version with Linux Command Line – TecAdmin
Most people think of Linux as an operating system but it is actually a kernel; A kernel is a bridge between the software and hardware of a computer. Linux-based operating systems are actually called Linux distributions which usually include the Linux kernel along with software package managers, software, and graphical user interface.
It is important to always know the kernel and OS version of your system, especially if you’re an administrator. Knowing the version of your kernel and OS can help you determine which package manager to use to install new software and whether that software is supported by your system or not. It can also help in installing security patches and identifying the features available in your system.
The OS version of a Linux distribution can be determined by using the command-line interface as well as a graphical user interface. In Linux, CLI is preferred over GUI as it provides more control over the OS. In this article, we will mostly focus on the command line methods which can be used to check the OS version of a Linux distribution.
There are a number of different methods which can be used to determine the version of a Linux-based OS using the command-line interface.
How to install Fedora Cinnamon
Fedora Cinnamon is an alternative version of Fedora that uses the Cinnamon Desktop environment from Linux Mint. It is an elegant operating system and very popular with those who like modern features but dislike Gnome Shell. Here’s how to install it on your computer.
How to Install Kdenlive 21.08 in Ubuntu 21.10 via PPA | UbuntuHandbook
KDE’s Kdenlive Video editor 21.08 was released. The official PPA added Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” support.
Kdenlive, stands for KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is a free and open-source video editor for KDE though it also works on other desktop environment. And version 21.08 was finally released a few days later than other KDE Gear 21.08 apps.
The new release based on MLT 7 framework which has removed the Automask effect, along with many other legacy and buggy modules. The region module is also removed and replaced with new Effect Masking feature. As well, the old and unmaintained tools like the DVD Wizard and the Preview Compositing mode has been removed.
How to Install Kuma - Self-hosted Uptime Robot Alternative on Ubuntu 20.04
Uptime-Kuma is an open source monitoring tool like "Uptime Robot" written in Nodejs. It's a self-hosted monitoring tool with a fancy beautiful dashboard and supports multiple notifications methods. The Uptime-Kuma will monitor the uptime of hosts or servers via protocol HTTP(s), TCP, and Ping. If hosts cannot be rach through these protocols in such interval times, the uptime hosts will send notifications via Webhooks, Telegram, Discord, Gotify, Slack, Pushover, Email (SMTP), etc.
In this guide, you will learn how to install Uptime-Kuma on an Ubuntu server and using the Apache web server as a reverse proxy with a free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate in front of it. During the installation, you will also learn about the nodejs installation through nvm (node version manager).
How to Disable the Root Account in Linux
Although su and sudo both grant administrative privileges, using the latter is advisable. Here's how to disable the root account and use sudo instead.
Depending on how you installed it, your Linux system might be set up to log in to the root account via su instead of sudo. However, you can disable the root account and use sudo instead. Here's how.
How to install Zorin OS 16 on VirtualBox Virtual Machine - Linux Shout
ownload Zorin 16 ISO and install it on Virtualbox Virtual machine to experience this latest launched Linux operating system features.
The newly launched Zorin OS 16 is based on Ubuntu 20.04, uses Gnome desktop software and software can be installed from the Ubuntu repository, the snap store, and Flathub. The user can switch between light and dark themes to match the time of day and the pre-installed active wallpaper subtly changes its color tones during the day, similar to what is known from macOS.
With Zorin Connect you can connect Android smartphones to the PC using the appropriate app. You can view cell phone photos on your PC, reply to SMS via the desktop, or exchange files and websites between the devices.
In addition to the paid “Pro” and the free “Core” version, there is also a “lite” version with Xfce as a desktop. With the help of pre-installed Wine, the user can install compatible Windows applications with few clicks.
Patterns in confusing explanations
I practically always write in a positive way (“X is a good practice!”) instead of in a negative way (“Y is a bad practice!”). So why am I writing about confusing patterns instead of writing about positive patterns?
Writing clearly is a LOT of work. A big part of what motivates me to put in the work to write clearly is my frustration with confusing technical explanations (“ugh, everything I read about Linux containers was SO confusing, I wish someone had just told me X Y Z…“).
But, if I’m not careful, it’s easy to reproduce the exact same confusing patterns in my own writing! And the problem with positive patterns (like “avoid introducing unnecessary jargon”) is that they seem so obvious that I trick myself into thinking I’m following them, even when I’m not! So I’m writing these down to try to keep myself honest and hopefully help you avoid some of these patterns as well.
The Linux Schools Project: Web Management One Time Passwords – The Linux Schools Project
The Web Management for the LinuxSchools project has had two factor authentication for a long time. However this uses client authentication which can be awkward to set up as it involves importing client keys into any devices that you want to access the Web Management from. This may have put users off setting up two factor authentication. An alternative method using one time passwords was seen as a good way to improve on this situation.
Vanilla Debian on a Raspberry Pi 4 with UEFI
Thanks to the good folk who put the hard work into building a UEFI implementation for the Raspberry Pi 4 which "just works", allowing you to install Debian straightforwardly, and especially to Pete Batard who has written up the process and collected a zip file together. I have an early model Raspberry Pi 4. I wanted to install Debian on an SSD connected via a cable to a USB3 port. It turned out that the version of the software in the EEPROM would not boot reliably so the first task was to update this with the latest stable EEPROM available from the Raspberry Pi downloads.
AMD-based “Industrial Pi” board and fanless PC are first to receive Ubuntu IoT hardware certification
Embedded motherboard maker DFI has secured itself a “first.” The company’s new GHF51 board and EC90A-GH fanless PC stand alone as the first to have passed Canonical’s Ubuntu IoT hardware certification process. The EC90A-GH appears to simply add a heatsink case and port and connectivity options to the GHF51. Both are built around the AMD Ryzen R1000 series, which marks another first as AMD’s only chip for embedded systems that has the ability to multithread. The dual-core Zen chips can be clocked up to 3.5Ghz and also pack three (up to) 1.2Ghz Vega GPUs, support for three external 4K displays and dual 10G gigabit Ethernet.
Android Leftovers
One-chip MAX10 FPGA-based module enables hardware security
Skudo is crowdfunding Kryptor FPGA, a single-chip hardware security module (HSM) based on an Intel MAX10 FPGA. At $129 and up, the board embeds a soft-core suite of security encryption functions. A free Raspberry Pi API for Linux is available for the module. Estonia-based Skudo went live earlier this week on Crowd Supply with its Kryptor FPGA board. The one-chip card functions as a hardware security module (HSM) and a MAX10 FPGA development board. In order to make Kryptor FPGA more accessible to IoT developers and makers, the company says it’s providing a free Raspberry-Pi-compatible API for Linux. Skudo says the API will “allow almost anyone to get started in mere minutes.” An Arduino library is provided also.
