Games: Godot Engine, Legendary Keeper, Parkitect, MakerKing, and GOG
Godot Engine - Maintenance release: Godot 3.3.3
While we're busy working on both the upcoming Godot 4.0 and 3.4 releases (with a dev snapshot for 3.4 beta 4 available now), we still cherry-pick important bug fixes to the 3.3 branch regularly for maintenance releases (see our release policy).
Since the release of Godot 3.3.2 in May, there have been a number of bug fixes which are worth including in a new stable release for all Godot users.
Additionally, this release fulfills a new Google Play requirement for Android to target the API level 30 (Android 11). This includes partial support for Android scoped storage, which will be expanded in future releases.
Godot 3.3.3, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users.
The Legendary Keeper Update is out for monster taming metroidvania Monster Sanctuary | GamingOnLinux
Monster Sanctuary from Moi Rai Games and Team17 grows again, with the 1.2 Legendary Keeper Update out now.
Adding in some more end-game content there's now the Hall of Legendary Keepers to find deep within the Magma Chamber. It presents statues of their biggest Kickstarter backers, who each contributed a team of Monsters that gives players fourteen unique fights - and some of the most challenging in the game. Tough but it has rewards to earn too.
Want to look flashy? There's now player customization too. Different costumes are available, with more to come in future upgrades and you can find them throughout the game or as a reward for "epic accomplishments".
Parkitect gains cross-platform online co-op in the latest update | GamingOnLinux
Parkitect, the magnificent theme-park building game from Texel Raptor added online co-op, after being in Beta since April. This follows on from the original multiplayer update that was locked per-platform back in December 2020.
This is great and at times a technical challenge due to the way different platforms handle things, which we've seen before in other games. Crossplay is becoming (thankfully) a much bigger focus in recent years with many more games, and consoles, properly sorting it out so you can play together regardless of your choice platform. For a game like Parkitect, building cooperatively is such a wonderful idea for an already great game.
The free creative Mario Maker-like platformer MakerKing is out now on Steam | GamingOnLinux
After having regular early public releases available for around 4 years now MakerKing (previously called Jumpaï), has formally entered Early Access on Steam and it's free to play.
From the various builds we played through, MakerKing has come a very long way and has actually turned into one of the better creator platformers overall. Giving you the ability to create entire levels, play through levels from others and to play online with others too. If you've been looking for something a bit like Mario Maker on PC this is a good choice.
The GOG Games Festival is live with new games and lots on sale | GamingOnLinux
It seems GOG have been watching what Valve are doing with Steam and they've announced the GOG Games Festival.
Today they've announced a bunch of new game releases, more upcoming games, games you can try a demo of and of course there's lots of titles currently on sale. From the press email, GOG mentioned they will be revealing and adding games on a daily basis, so you'll want to check back often to see them all.
Vanilla Debian on a Raspberry Pi 4 with UEFI
Thanks to the good folk who put the hard work into building a UEFI implementation for the Raspberry Pi 4 which "just works", allowing you to install Debian straightforwardly, and especially to Pete Batard who has written up the process and collected a zip file together. I have an early model Raspberry Pi 4. I wanted to install Debian on an SSD connected via a cable to a USB3 port. It turned out that the version of the software in the EEPROM would not boot reliably so the first task was to update this with the latest stable EEPROM available from the Raspberry Pi downloads.
AMD-based “Industrial Pi” board and fanless PC are first to receive Ubuntu IoT hardware certification
Embedded motherboard maker DFI has secured itself a “first.” The company’s new GHF51 board and EC90A-GH fanless PC stand alone as the first to have passed Canonical’s Ubuntu IoT hardware certification process. The EC90A-GH appears to simply add a heatsink case and port and connectivity options to the GHF51. Both are built around the AMD Ryzen R1000 series, which marks another first as AMD’s only chip for embedded systems that has the ability to multithread. The dual-core Zen chips can be clocked up to 3.5Ghz and also pack three (up to) 1.2Ghz Vega GPUs, support for three external 4K displays and dual 10G gigabit Ethernet.
Android Leftovers
One-chip MAX10 FPGA-based module enables hardware security
Skudo is crowdfunding Kryptor FPGA, a single-chip hardware security module (HSM) based on an Intel MAX10 FPGA. At $129 and up, the board embeds a soft-core suite of security encryption functions. A free Raspberry Pi API for Linux is available for the module. Estonia-based Skudo went live earlier this week on Crowd Supply with its Kryptor FPGA board. The one-chip card functions as a hardware security module (HSM) and a MAX10 FPGA development board. In order to make Kryptor FPGA more accessible to IoT developers and makers, the company says it’s providing a free Raspberry-Pi-compatible API for Linux. Skudo says the API will “allow almost anyone to get started in mere minutes.” An Arduino library is provided also.
