Vanilla Debian on a Raspberry Pi 4 with UEFI Thanks to the good folk who put the hard work into building a UEFI implementation for the Raspberry Pi 4 which "just works", allowing you to install Debian straightforwardly, and especially to Pete Batard who has written up the process and collected a zip file together. I have an early model Raspberry Pi 4. I wanted to install Debian on an SSD connected via a cable to a USB3 port. It turned out that the version of the software in the EEPROM would not boot reliably so the first task was to update this with the latest stable EEPROM available from the Raspberry Pi downloads.

AMD-based “Industrial Pi” board and fanless PC are first to receive Ubuntu IoT hardware certification Embedded motherboard maker DFI has secured itself a “first.” The company’s new GHF51 board and EC90A-GH fanless PC stand alone as the first to have passed Canonical’s Ubuntu IoT hardware certification process. The EC90A-GH appears to simply add a heatsink case and port and connectivity options to the GHF51. Both are built around the AMD Ryzen R1000 series, which marks another first as AMD’s only chip for embedded systems that has the ability to multithread. The dual-core Zen chips can be clocked up to 3.5Ghz and also pack three (up to) 1.2Ghz Vega GPUs, support for three external 4K displays and dual 10G gigabit Ethernet.