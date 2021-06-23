Audiocasts/Shows/Videos: Linux in the Ham Shack, Ubuntu Podcast, elementary OS 6, Beginner's Guide To Gimp
LHS Episode #425: Crunch ‘n Munch
Hello and welcome to the 425th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topics episode, the hosts discuss internal policing of the amateur radio airwaves, NASA grants for amateur radio research, OnlyOffice, code poisoning in the AI and ML worlds, FT4 via satellite, SDR++ and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.
Ubuntu Podcast S14E24 – Send Intruded Rhino
This week we have been being your eyes and contributing to Common Voice. We discuss the Ubuntu Community Team with Rhys Davies, bring you a command line love and reply to all your wonderful feedback.
It’s Season 14 Episode 24 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Rhys Davies are connected and speaking to your brain.
elementary OS 6 Quick overview #Shorts - Invidious
A Quick overview of elementary OS 6
A Beginner's Guide To Gimp - Invidious
One of the most popular pieces of free and open source software is Gimp (GNU Image Manipulation Program). It is the free and open source alternative to things like Adobe Photoshop.
Vanilla Debian on a Raspberry Pi 4 with UEFI
Thanks to the good folk who put the hard work into building a UEFI implementation for the Raspberry Pi 4 which "just works", allowing you to install Debian straightforwardly, and especially to Pete Batard who has written up the process and collected a zip file together. I have an early model Raspberry Pi 4. I wanted to install Debian on an SSD connected via a cable to a USB3 port. It turned out that the version of the software in the EEPROM would not boot reliably so the first task was to update this with the latest stable EEPROM available from the Raspberry Pi downloads.
AMD-based “Industrial Pi” board and fanless PC are first to receive Ubuntu IoT hardware certification
Embedded motherboard maker DFI has secured itself a “first.” The company’s new GHF51 board and EC90A-GH fanless PC stand alone as the first to have passed Canonical’s Ubuntu IoT hardware certification process. The EC90A-GH appears to simply add a heatsink case and port and connectivity options to the GHF51. Both are built around the AMD Ryzen R1000 series, which marks another first as AMD’s only chip for embedded systems that has the ability to multithread. The dual-core Zen chips can be clocked up to 3.5Ghz and also pack three (up to) 1.2Ghz Vega GPUs, support for three external 4K displays and dual 10G gigabit Ethernet.
Android Leftovers
One-chip MAX10 FPGA-based module enables hardware security
Skudo is crowdfunding Kryptor FPGA, a single-chip hardware security module (HSM) based on an Intel MAX10 FPGA. At $129 and up, the board embeds a soft-core suite of security encryption functions. A free Raspberry Pi API for Linux is available for the module. Estonia-based Skudo went live earlier this week on Crowd Supply with its Kryptor FPGA board. The one-chip card functions as a hardware security module (HSM) and a MAX10 FPGA development board. In order to make Kryptor FPGA more accessible to IoT developers and makers, the company says it’s providing a free Raspberry-Pi-compatible API for Linux. Skudo says the API will “allow almost anyone to get started in mere minutes.” An Arduino library is provided also.
