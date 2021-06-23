Most people think of Linux as an operating system but it is actually a kernel; A kernel is a bridge between the software and hardware of a computer. Linux-based operating systems are actually called Linux distributions which usually include the Linux kernel along with software package managers, software, and graphical user interface. It is important to always know the kernel and OS version of your system, especially if you’re an administrator. Knowing the version of your kernel and OS can help you determine which package manager to use to install new software and whether that software is supported by your system or not. It can also help in installing security patches and identifying the features available in your system. The OS version of a Linux distribution can be determined by using the command-line interface as well as a graphical user interface. In Linux, CLI is preferred over GUI as it provides more control over the OS. In this article, we will mostly focus on the command line methods which can be used to check the OS version of a Linux distribution. There are a number of different methods which can be used to determine the version of a Linux-based OS using the command-line interface.