It seems GOG have been watching what Valve are doing with Steam and they've announced the GOG Games Festival. Today they've announced a bunch of new game releases, more upcoming games, games you can try a demo of and of course there's lots of titles currently on sale. From the press email, GOG mentioned they will be revealing and adding games on a daily basis, so you'll want to check back often to see them all.

After having regular early public releases available for around 4 years now MakerKing (previously called Jumpaï), has formally entered Early Access on Steam and it's free to play. From the various builds we played through, MakerKing has come a very long way and has actually turned into one of the better creator platformers overall. Giving you the ability to create entire levels, play through levels from others and to play online with others too. If you've been looking for something a bit like Mario Maker on PC this is a good choice.

Parkitect, the magnificent theme-park building game from Texel Raptor added online co-op, after being in Beta since April. This follows on from the original multiplayer update that was locked per-platform back in December 2020. This is great and at times a technical challenge due to the way different platforms handle things, which we've seen before in other games. Crossplay is becoming (thankfully) a much bigger focus in recent years with many more games, and consoles, properly sorting it out so you can play together regardless of your choice platform. For a game like Parkitect, building cooperatively is such a wonderful idea for an already great game.

Monster Sanctuary from Moi Rai Games and Team17 grows again, with the 1.2 Legendary Keeper Update out now. Adding in some more end-game content there's now the Hall of Legendary Keepers to find deep within the Magma Chamber. It presents statues of their biggest Kickstarter backers, who each contributed a team of Monsters that gives players fourteen unique fights - and some of the most challenging in the game. Tough but it has rewards to earn too. Want to look flashy? There's now player customization too. Different costumes are available, with more to come in future upgrades and you can find them throughout the game or as a reward for "epic accomplishments".

While we're busy working on both the upcoming Godot 4.0 and 3.4 releases (with a dev snapshot for 3.4 beta 4 available now), we still cherry-pick important bug fixes to the 3.3 branch regularly for maintenance releases (see our release policy). Since the release of Godot 3.3.2 in May, there have been a number of bug fixes which are worth including in a new stable release for all Godot users. Additionally, this release fulfills a new Google Play requirement for Android to target the API level 30 (Android 11). This includes partial support for Android scoped storage, which will be expanded in future releases. Godot 3.3.3, like all future 3.3.x releases, focuses purely on bug fixes, and aims to preserve compatibility. It is a recommended upgrade for all Godot 3.3 users.

This week we have been being your eyes and contributing to Common Voice. We discuss the Ubuntu Community Team with Rhys Davies, bring you a command line love and reply to all your wonderful feedback. It’s Season 14 Episode 24 of the Ubuntu Podcast! Alan Pope, Mark Johnson and Rhys Davies are connected and speaking to your brain.

Hello and welcome to the 425th installment of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this short topics episode, the hosts discuss internal policing of the amateur radio airwaves, NASA grants for amateur radio research, OnlyOffice, code poisoning in the AI and ML worlds, FT4 via satellite, SDR++ and much more. Thank you for listening and have a great week.

today's howtos How To Install pgAdmin 4 on AlmaLinux 8 - idroot In this tutorial, we will show you how to install pgAdmin 4 on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, pgAdmin is the leading open-source feature-rich PostgreSQL administration and development platform that runs on Linux, Unix, Mac OS X, and Windows. It provides all the features you need to manage your PostgreSQL databases from a web UI. PgAdmin 4 replaces PgAdmin III which was developed in the C++ language and supports PostgreSQL 9.2 and later releases. If you are not a fan of managing databases on the PostgreSQL shell, then PgAdmin4 is the go-to management tool. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the pgAdmin 4 open source administration and development platform for PostgreSQL on AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

How To Check OS Version with Linux Command Line – TecAdmin Most people think of Linux as an operating system but it is actually a kernel; A kernel is a bridge between the software and hardware of a computer. Linux-based operating systems are actually called Linux distributions which usually include the Linux kernel along with software package managers, software, and graphical user interface. It is important to always know the kernel and OS version of your system, especially if you’re an administrator. Knowing the version of your kernel and OS can help you determine which package manager to use to install new software and whether that software is supported by your system or not. It can also help in installing security patches and identifying the features available in your system. The OS version of a Linux distribution can be determined by using the command-line interface as well as a graphical user interface. In Linux, CLI is preferred over GUI as it provides more control over the OS. In this article, we will mostly focus on the command line methods which can be used to check the OS version of a Linux distribution. There are a number of different methods which can be used to determine the version of a Linux-based OS using the command-line interface.

How to install Fedora Cinnamon Fedora Cinnamon is an alternative version of Fedora that uses the Cinnamon Desktop environment from Linux Mint. It is an elegant operating system and very popular with those who like modern features but dislike Gnome Shell. Here’s how to install it on your computer.

How to Install Kdenlive 21.08 in Ubuntu 21.10 via PPA | UbuntuHandbook KDE’s Kdenlive Video editor 21.08 was released. The official PPA added Ubuntu 21.10 “Impish Indri” support. Kdenlive, stands for KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is a free and open-source video editor for KDE though it also works on other desktop environment. And version 21.08 was finally released a few days later than other KDE Gear 21.08 apps. The new release based on MLT 7 framework which has removed the Automask effect, along with many other legacy and buggy modules. The region module is also removed and replaced with new Effect Masking feature. As well, the old and unmaintained tools like the DVD Wizard and the Preview Compositing mode has been removed.

How to Install Kuma - Self-hosted Uptime Robot Alternative on Ubuntu 20.04 Uptime-Kuma is an open source monitoring tool like "Uptime Robot" written in Nodejs. It's a self-hosted monitoring tool with a fancy beautiful dashboard and supports multiple notifications methods. The Uptime-Kuma will monitor the uptime of hosts or servers via protocol HTTP(s), TCP, and Ping. If hosts cannot be rach through these protocols in such interval times, the uptime hosts will send notifications via Webhooks, Telegram, Discord, Gotify, Slack, Pushover, Email (SMTP), etc. In this guide, you will learn how to install Uptime-Kuma on an Ubuntu server and using the Apache web server as a reverse proxy with a free Let's Encrypt SSL Certificate in front of it. During the installation, you will also learn about the nodejs installation through nvm (node version manager).

How to Disable the Root Account in Linux Although su and sudo both grant administrative privileges, using the latter is advisable. Here's how to disable the root account and use sudo instead. Depending on how you installed it, your Linux system might be set up to log in to the root account via su instead of sudo. However, you can disable the root account and use sudo instead. Here's how.

How to install Zorin OS 16 on VirtualBox Virtual Machine - Linux Shout ownload Zorin 16 ISO and install it on Virtualbox Virtual machine to experience this latest launched Linux operating system features. The newly launched Zorin OS 16 is based on Ubuntu 20.04, uses Gnome desktop software and software can be installed from the Ubuntu repository, the snap store, and Flathub. The user can switch between light and dark themes to match the time of day and the pre-installed active wallpaper subtly changes its color tones during the day, similar to what is known from macOS. With Zorin Connect you can connect Android smartphones to the PC using the appropriate app. You can view cell phone photos on your PC, reply to SMS via the desktop, or exchange files and websites between the devices. In addition to the paid “Pro” and the free “Core” version, there is also a “lite” version with Xfce as a desktop. With the help of pre-installed Wine, the user can install compatible Windows applications with few clicks.

Patterns in confusing explanations I practically always write in a positive way (“X is a good practice!”) instead of in a negative way (“Y is a bad practice!”). So why am I writing about confusing patterns instead of writing about positive patterns? Writing clearly is a LOT of work. A big part of what motivates me to put in the work to write clearly is my frustration with confusing technical explanations (“ugh, everything I read about Linux containers was SO confusing, I wish someone had just told me X Y Z…“). But, if I’m not careful, it’s easy to reproduce the exact same confusing patterns in my own writing! And the problem with positive patterns (like “avoid introducing unnecessary jargon”) is that they seem so obvious that I trick myself into thinking I’m following them, even when I’m not! So I’m writing these down to try to keep myself honest and hopefully help you avoid some of these patterns as well.

The Linux Schools Project: Web Management One Time Passwords – The Linux Schools Project The Web Management for the LinuxSchools project has had two factor authentication for a long time. However this uses client authentication which can be awkward to set up as it involves importing client keys into any devices that you want to access the Web Management from. This may have put users off setting up two factor authentication. An alternative method using one time passwords was seen as a good way to improve on this situation.